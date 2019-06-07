Watch Faroe Islands Vs. Spain UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Group F Match Online

Spain face an overmatched opponent in the Faroe Islands, but rainy conditions on a slick, artificial pitch could make the match a dangerous one.

Spain will soon resume their so-far perfect Euro 2020 qualifying campaign by taking on what should be an overmatched foe. They travel to the North Atlantic to face Faroe Islands, a team ranked 102nd in the world, according to FIFA, while Spain — the 2010 World Cup champions, and 2012 European champs — rank ninth. But La Roja could be facing a dangerous opponent on Friday — the weather conditions. At 6,000 seats, Tórsvøllur is the Faroe Islands’ national stadium, serving a country of slightly more than 51,000 people. But the stadium also features an artificial turf — and with rainy, slick conditions expected, Spain could be in for a difficult 90 minutes in the game that will live stream from the tiny country’s capital city.

To learn how to watch a live stream of the Faroe Islands vs. Spain UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group F match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Western European Daylight Time on Friday, June 7. In Spain, the live stream will begin at 8:45 p.m. Central European Time.

In the United States, kickoff will take place at 3:45 Eastern Daylight Time, 12:45 p.m. Pacific. And in the United Kingdom, the Group F showdown gets started at 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time. In India, the live stream may be accessed starting at 12:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, June 8.

Though Spain sliced through their opening phase of the 2020 Euro qualifiers, disposing of Norway and Malta by 2-1 and 2-0 scores, respectively, they are still smarting from a lackluster showing in the inaugural UEFA Nations League. Spain lost three of their four games to England and Croatia, and would unceremoniously bow out, per Soccerway.

The Spain side, however, will feature a once-familiar face in former Arsenal star Santi Cazorla, who returns to the national team after an absence of nearly four years. After 10 surgeries for knee and ankle injuries, Cazorla was told he would be lucky to walk again, according to The Guardian. Yet Cazorla came back to play 46 matches for Spanish La Liga club Valencia last season, earning a call-up that he, himself, termed “unthinkable.”

Santi Cazorla (c) says he was shocked by his recall to the Spain squad after almost four years. Mike Hewitt / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Faroe Islands vs. Spain UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group F duel, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media conglomerate ESPN.

Another way to watch the Faroe Islands vs. Spain UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier showdown live stream online is provided by Univision Now. The Univision app also offers access to the match. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device.

To view the Faroe Islands vs. Spain UEFA Euro 2020 Tórsvøllur game live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can also check out an internet TV streaming service such as Sling TV or Fubo TV.

In Spain, TVE La 1 has the live stream, while on the Faroe Islands, a live stream of the 2020 UEFA Euro qualifier against Spain will be carried by KVF Football.

Throughout much of Africa, Super Sport streams the game, and in much of the Middle East, BeIn Sports Connect will be the main live streaming source. For fans in India, Sony Liv will stream the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier. For a more comprehensive list of live stream sources for Faroe Islands vs. Spain in countries around the world, visit the Live Soccer TV site.