UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Spreads Her Legs In Sultry Yellow Bikini On Instagram

Arianny Celeste is hoping to bring a little inspiration to her Instagram fans with her most recent post. Late on Thursday, the UFC ring girl took to the popular social media platform to share a message about focusing on the true beauty that exists within us. She also shared a sizzling snapshot of herself in a sultry bikini, one that puts her famous figure on display as she strikes a sexy pose — one that is bound to send temperatures soaring.

In the photo in question, the 33-year-old model is kneeling in the sand on a Malibu beach, as the geotag she included with her post indicated. Celeste is wearing a bright yellow two-piece bikini which boasts a triangle top featuring two belt-like straps with holes along their length. A silver buckle on the straps seemingly allows the wearer to adjust the fit. The top sports a plunging neckline which exposes quite a bit of Celeste’s cleavage, helping to accentuate her busty figure. The Las Vegas native teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that feature the same belt-like straps on the sides. The bottom piece sits rather high on Celeste’s frame, showcasing her hourglass figure by increasing the contrast between her shapely hips and small, slender waist. The high cut of the piece also leaves a separate set of tan lines on Celeste’s hips visible.

The model is posing with her knees spread apart in the sand as she leans forward, resting her hands on her thighs for support. The famous ring girl is wearing her hair wet and slicked back, as if she had recently returned from a dip in the ocean. In addition, she is rocking a brown smoky eye that adds depth to her gaze, and a nude shade on her lips. A bit of bronzer helps to accentuate the structure of her pretty face..

The post, which Celeste shared with her 3.2 million Instagram followers, racked up nearly 40,000 likes and more than 420 comments in a matter of hours. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her incredibly fit physique, and to share their admiration for her wit and her beauty.

“Amazing babe [heart eyes emoji] you are just too beautiful,” one user raved, trailing their comment with a pink heart emoji.

“Glow-getter!” another one chimed in, making a pun based on Celeste’s poetic caption.