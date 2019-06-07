Piers Morgan Invites Meghan Markle To ‘Good Morning Britain’ To Explain Why She ‘Ghosted’ Him

Piers Morgan has been publicly criticizing Meghan Markle for months, beginning in late 2018 when he told the story of how the Duchess allegedly “ghosted” him.

According to Morgan, the two of them were friends on social media, and later met up for a drink. It happened to be the same night that Meghan met Prince Harry. So when Morgan didn’t hear from Meghan ever again, he felt snubbed and said that she “ghosted” him.

That was hardly the end of the story, however, as Morgan later invited Meghan’s dad, Thomas, on Good Morning Britain. The father then accused his daughter of “ghosting” him, too. As The Inquisitr reported in December 2018, Morgan then went on to call Meghan a ton of names and accused her of using people for her own good.

Although it’s been months since Thomas’ appearance, Morgan is still talking about being “ghosted,” and told Heat Magazine that the Duchess ought to come onto Good Morning Britain, according to Express.

“Meghan can come on (GMB) if she can explain to me why, after a year-and-a-half of being my buddy and tweeting people to say she was my buddy, she then ghosted me. I actually quite liked her and she was good fun, but she didn’t just ghost me herself, she then told the other guy in Suits who I also got on with [Patrick J Adams] to ghost me, too.”

“I thought it was all a bit pathetic, really. It was a bit of a warning sign because she does it to everyone. She had none of her family at the wedding…” he added, going on to remind people that she allegedly “ghosted” her dad too.

It would seem very far-fetched for Meghan to take Morgan up on such an offer. After all, the royals don’t typically comment on rumors about themselves. Plus, it would also seem that the Duchess has plenty on her plate already, especially with her newborn son to think about.

It’s also no secret that some American celebrities have accused the British media of skewing their reporting on Meghan. In fact, actress Priyanka Chopra recently said that the problem is due to racism, according to The Inquisitr.

Whatever the real problem is, there have also been hints that Meghan, Prince Harry and their son, Archie, are planning a trip to the United States, with some speculating that the family might be moving to America, according to Yahoo News.