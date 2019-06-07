Bar Refaeli Says ‘Hello Weekend’ While Showcasing Abs In Sexy Red Bikini

Like everyone else, Bar Refaeli is ready for the weekend. As fans of the model know, the stunner regularly posts sultry photos on her Instagram page, much to the delight of her nearly 3 million followers. While she sometimes is clad in a bikini for the shot, she also rocks plenty of other ensembles as well. But it’s her latest photos that is really getting her fans hot and bothered as she soaks up some rays on a white chair.

In the stunning shot, the model leans back in a chair and looks directly in to the camera. Her amazing abs are fully on display in a tiny long-sleeved top that is red, black, and yellow in color. The top hits just below her breasts, treating fans to a perfect glimpse of her toned physique. The bottoms of the suit also leave very little to the imagination with the 34-year-old also putting her slender legs on display.

Bar appears to be makeup-free in the shot, looking into the camera with a pair of brown sunglasses on her face. She wears her long, blonde locks slicked back and also sports a pair of hoop earrings for the laid back event. Since the image went live on her account, it’s earned the bombshell a ton of attention with over 25,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to let Bar know that her body looks on point while countless others let her know they’re huge fans.

“Perfect body after 2 pregnancies,” one follower commented on the post.

“You make me feel under the sea with your tricky baywatch look! Trust me…”

“Excellent week-end Bar,” another follower chimed in with a series of flame emojis.

And there’s a reason why Bar looks so good in swimsuits — because she keeps in such good shape with vigorous workouts. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Bar wowed her army of fans with a two-part post. In a short video clip, the model does a handstand while she has one foot suspended in the air, attached to a machine. The 33-year-old bends her free leg up and down as she exercises. Every once in a while, she alternates legs — but it’s her amazing body that really has fans talking.

In the post, Refaeli looks amazing in a white sports bra and a pair of black leggings. The bombshell’s toned and tanned abs are fully on display in the video, and she looks nothing short of perfect. Also on display are Bar’s picture-perfect legs, clad in a pair of skintight leggings. Like her most recent photo, this one earned Bar a lot of attention with over 34,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments.

Hopefully it’s only a matter of time until Bar wows her fans yet again.