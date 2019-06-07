Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga Fans Really Want Their ‘A Star Is Born’ Romance To Come To Life

After reports that Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s relationship was on the rocks, The Inquisitr reported that the couple called it quits after fours years of dating. Given that Cooper’s A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga is also single, it’s no surprise that fans are calling on the pair to get together.

In A Star Is Born, Cooper and Gaga play lovers Jackson and Ally. The pair were praised for the on-screen chemistry, and after their Oscar performance of the movie’s song, “Shallow,” many fans speculated that the pair were in love. Although Gaga publicly denied this, the pop star did admit that she felt a connection with Cooper, per Business Insider.

“The second that I saw him, I was like, ‘Have I known you my whole life?'” Gaga said.

“It was an instant connection, instant understanding of one another.”

Despite rumors of a relationship — and a source suggesting that Gaga was having a hard time moving on from A Star Is Born — the “Poker Face” singer denied a romance between her and Cooper. As The Inquisitr reported, she suggested in a February Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance that any spark between the two was a product of the performance.

“And, yes, people saw love and, guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see.”

“This is a love song, ‘Shallow.’ The movie, A Star Is Born, it’s a love story. We worked so hard, we worked all week on that performance,” she added.

Gaga said that the chemistry between her and Cooper was necessary to carry the performance. She also revealed during the same interview that A Star Is Born was Cooper’s vision, and because of this, she let him take charge of the performance.

But with Cooper’s recent split, fans have a renewed interest in seeing their favorite on-screen romance come to life.

Lady Gaga checking Bradley Cooper’s relationship status online and seeing that he’s now single pic.twitter.com/PHQ23Ip5pn — Boston Gay Boy ????️‍???? (@BostonGayBoy) June 7, 2019

Lady Gaga showing up to a newly single Bradley Cooper's house: pic.twitter.com/RVIsIJZrWY — Rob (@RealityRobbed) June 7, 2019

*Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have split.* Bradley and Lady Gaga shippers waiting to see them together like pic.twitter.com/I9l2nUNKlq — Siobhain (@summer0001) June 7, 2019

Cooper and Shayk are reportedly in the midst of working out a shared custody agreement for their daughter, Lea De Seine.

The pair’s split isn’t too much of a shock to those that have been keeping up with tabloid rumors of their rocky romance. Back in February, Irina told Glamour UK that she preferred to keep her relationship with the 44-year-old actor out of the spotlight. Given the rumors about Cooper and Gaga, this was probably tough.

“I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly,” she said, adding that, while she admires this, it’s “all about personal choice.”