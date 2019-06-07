Jenna Jameson Flaunts 80-Pound Weight Loss With Sultry ‘Mom Flex’ Instagram Snap

Former adult film actress Jenna Jameson loves to flaunt her figure in her Instagram posts and she has been quite open about how she has achieved her current sultry physique. Jameson has made a remarkable transformation over the past year and this latest snapshot is one of her most amazing ones yet.

Jameson has talked a lot via her social media pages about her dedication to the keto diet. As The Inquisitr recently detailed, last month Jenna embraced her 1-year anniversary of living a keto lifestyle and she credits that along with her sobriety and the concept of intermittent fasting for the amazing results she has achieved.

Jenna’s newest Instagram post shows off that stunning weight loss. Jameson is sitting on a bean bag chair in her new place in Hawaii and she’s looking sexier than ever. She is wearing a strapless black bodysuit or bathing suit and nothing else except a pair of sunglasses and one bracelet.

Jameson has one leg bent at the knee and the other nearly straight as she flexes it to show off her best angles and sculpted muscles. Jenna is wearing her hair with a side part and has it fixed up and gently hanging in waves down to her shoulders.

As Jameson took the selfie, she tugged down her sunglasses just a touch to finish off the sultry, provocative look. This was the perfect pose for showing off what she has accomplished with all of her hard work and her fans loved it.

Among the many comments left on Jenna’s post, some fans called her a queen mama and others noted that she was mom goals. Jameson was described as a babe, beautiful, and gorgeous, and this sultry look was definitely a hit.

This photograph was a bit more glam than what Jameson usually posts and it looks like her followers loved the change of pace. Jenna has developed a reputation for keeping it real on her Instagram, showing plenty of before-and-after comparisons and acknowledging the struggles she’s experienced.

As People has detailed, Jameson struggled quite a bit with her weight after giving birth to her daughter Batel. In the two years since her little one was born, Jenna tried a number of different strategies to shed weight. It took about a year for her to find the keto diet and she has stuck with it since then. After going keto and making some other lifestyle adjustments, she lost around 80 pounds in six months or so.

Through this process, Jenna has also changed how she thinks about her body and she works hard to be healthy rather than skinny. Jameson has explained that she now sees happiness and health when she looks in the mirror and fans can see that very thing in this gorgeous, sexy Instagram shot.