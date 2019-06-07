Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Insane Body In Outrageously Tiny Bikini Bottom

Emily Ratajkowski has been killing it on social media these past few days.

The stunning Vogue model boasts an impressive 23 million Instagram followers and has gained an enormous popularity due to her daring sense of style and sizzling posts. Her photo shares always enjoy a massive engagement from her vast base of admirers, and for good reason.

Instagram users who follow Emily on the popular social media platform know that the gorgeous supermodel has a penchant for showing off her jaw-dropping figure in curve-clinging attire and skimpy bikinis. And, given that Emily is also a talented bikini designer who runs her own lingerie and swimwear label, Inamorata Woman, her Instagram feed has plenty of skin-baring bikini snaps to go around.

In fact, the savvy businesswoman has just launched a new collection of pool apparel as part of her Inamorata SWIM line. As such, she has been busily promoting her new designs on social media – flooding Instagram with a torrent of steamy photos, to the delight of her legions of fans.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Emily has shared a bounty of enticing snaps over the last three days, both on her personal Instagram page and on the Inamorata Woman account. The photos showed Emily modeling a host of skin-baring bikinis and plunging swimsuits – and earned her some viral attention, garnering a flurry of likes and comments from her ardent fans.

The last snapshot added to the head-turning collection was a racy bikini shot that Emily shared earlier today. Posted on her label’s Instagram page, the photo in question saw the model’s lower body wearing nothing but an outrageously tiny bikini bottom, one of the more revealing designs from the new Inamorata SWIM collection.

Emily showed a serious amount of skin in the barely-there piece. Closely cropped to her lower body, the snapshot put her incredibly flat stomach and washboard abs on full display, while also showcasing her curvy hips and sculpted thighs.

The 27-year-old stunner left very little to the imagination in the skimpy bikini. In classic Emily style, she struck a sultry pose to showcase the dangerously small bikini bottom, spreading her legs in a provocative way as she tugged at the strap of the minuscule garment.

A quick scan of the Inamorata Woman website revealed that the piece is sold under the name “Neptune Bottom” and comes in a variety of prints and colors, of which Emily chose to model the “Green Leopard” design.

“Ruched high-waist bikini bottom with thick straps. Adjust for as little or as much coverage as you want,” advertises the label on its website.

As many of her fans will remember, Emily first gave her following a glimpse of the scanty thong bikini in a photo posted on Wednesday. For that particular snapshot, she paired the green animal-print bikini bottom with neon yellow heels.

Shortly after that, the raven-haired beauty modeled the “Neptune” ensemble in its entirety. Per a previous report from The Inquisitr, Emily posted a very suggestive photo that put her insane body on full display. To show off the bold two-piece, Emily hopped on a modern-looking white chair and arched her back, flaunting her hourglass curves with utmost confidence and a heavy dose of sex-appeal.