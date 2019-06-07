Sofia Vergara Flashes Sexy Cleavage, Pours Pancake Syrup Like A Pro

Sofia Vergara’s Modern Family role may come with motherhood, but this glamorous character isn’t exactly known for being hands-on in the kitchen. The 46-year-old actress’ latest Instagram update is sending a different message, though. It’s showing the Colombian-American pouring pancake syrup like a true pro, and it comes with an all-American diner setting and location mention – Vergara appears to be in Arkansas.

On June 7, Sofia updated her account. The video shows the star sitting in a restaurant in front of breakfast foods. Fluffy pancakes are clearly visible, as are small containers of deep-brown syrup. With a coffee cup in her left hand and a syrup container in her right, Vergara is expertly drizzling the topping onto her dish – the video loops to show Sofia appearing to pour it over and over.

It’s always a stylish display with this television sensation, though. Sofia has opted for a daring black top with a likewise daring neckline. The cleavage-flaunting upper has been paired with a jacket in contrasting whites. Sofia’s sexy look is completed by her trademark brown locks, red lipstick, and smoldering dark eye makeup.

A quick slide to the right shows Sofia in a still photo. She’s sitting with two males at a table overflowing with traditional American dishes – corn, waffles, and mac and cheese are all visible.

Fans have been all over this update.

“There is no way you ate all those pancakes?” one fan asked.

“Welcome to Fayetteville!!!” another wrote.

A caption from Sofia had given a shout-out to retail chain Walmart. Sofia has a denim collection with Walmart – clearly for this celebrity, collaborating comes with an affordable edge. As a style queen and fashion icon, the actress is known for her chic looks, pared-down jeans, and impeccable finishes. Today’s outfit seems to be just one example of Sofia’s effortless elegance.

While many of Sofia’s recent Instagram updates have centered around her partnership with Walmart, today’s one comes as unusual. Sofia hasn’t posed for a full-length look of the day. Rather, it seems to be all about her champ abilities to pour sticky syrup over her pancakes. The update appears to have proven a hit. It had racked up over 27,000 likes within one hour of being posted.

Sofia now comes armed with 16.5 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by major celebrity faces including Nicki Minaj, Priyanka Chopra, and Jennifer Lopez. Her Modern Family co-stars Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter also follow her.