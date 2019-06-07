Zendaya Asked Out By Man During Festival Panel Q&A

There aren’t a lot of hard and fast rules for Q&A sessions held after panels with actors and actresses at film festivals, comic-cons and other similar events. But one of the things you’re not supposed to do is ask out or proposition any person on the panel.

That’s exactly what happened this week in Austin, Texas, when actress Zendaya appeared on a panel to promote her upcoming HBO series Euphoria at the ATX festival.

Per Page Six, the actress, best known for her work in The Greatest Showman and the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man movies as well as her singing, was asked by a man in the audience first whether she “literally inhales the good stuff? The weed?” on the set of the show. After she said she doesn’t do that, the man asked her to join him afterwards at a local ice cream parlor.

“Yo, if I had time I would, because I love ice cream and I appreciate that,” the actress replied.

Such things are not unheard of. Earlier this year, film writer Scott Wampler asked on Twitter for a thread of people’s worst Q&A and movie junket horror stories, and his followers delivered. Stories included men asking women on anime panels their cup sizes, someone asking Joss Whedon to call her brother and leave him a voicemail to wish him a happy birthday, attendees asking loaded questions about nude scenes, and reporters showing up to interview panels in full cosplay.

.@Zendaya got asked out on a date by a fan last night & had the best response!https://t.co/QhA2gO0dek — Just Jared Jr. (@justjaredjr) June 7, 2019

Zendaya’s new show, Euphoria, debuts on HBO next week. It was adapted from an Israeli show of the same name by creator Sam Levinson. Zendaya stars on the show along with Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney.

A review of the show in The Hollywood Reporter this week called it “boundary-pushing, real and exceptionally realized.”

Critic Tim Goodman went on to describe Euphoria as “infinitely more impressive than a glance at its headliners might suggest.” It was also compared to the controversial 1990’s film Kids.

Zendaya, 22, starred on the Disney shows Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover and later competed on Dancing With The Stars. She broke through on the big screen with two roles: M.J. in Spider-man: Homecoming and trapeze artist Anne Wheeler in the musical The Greatest Showman, both in 2017. She is set to star in the remake of Dune, which is set for release in 2020, and is also an accomplished recording artist.