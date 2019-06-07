Bond Girl Ana de Armas Stuns In Half-Lowered Dress In New Instagram Shots

Ana de Armas has been conquering the hearts of Americans — and the world — ever since it was announced she would play Paloma, the love interest of 007, in the next James Bond film, currently known as Bond 25. Boasting an Instagram following of almost half a million, the Cuban actress also often enchants the internet world with stunning shots of herself, proving that she is as talented as a model as she is an actress.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old stunner took to the popular social media platform to share a series of three black-and-white throwback shots from 2012 in which she rocks different black dresses that showcase her flawless figure. In one of the photos, the Santa Cruz del Norte native is sitting atop of stack of wooden boxes as she dons a flirty black dress that features two spaghetti straps, which are worn off the shoulders in the shot. The model has her back to the camera, showing that the dress boasts a single strap that clasps behind her and is otherwise backless. De Armas completed this look with a pair of matching black high heels that accentuate the musculature of her toned legs, which are exposed pretty much in their entirety below the minidress.

De Armas has her hair styled up in an intricate hairstyle reminiscent of the Golden Age of Hollywood.

In addition to this photo, de Armas also included a snap of herself in a long semi sheer gown, and a third shot in which she is lifting up her dress as she poses with her back to the camera, exposing a little bit of her derriere. In all three shots, de Armas is rocking updos that give off strong Sophia Loren vibes, fully embracing her southern European heritage.

Loading...

The post, which de Armas shared with her 1.4 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 155,000 likes and over 1,000 comments in under a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media app who are fans of the new Bond girl took to the comments section to compliment the photo shoot, and point out how much of a classic beauty she is, but also to note which of the photos they like best.

“I die for these!!!! Modern day Sophia Loren you are [hands raised emoji] – remarkable timeless beauty,” one user raved.

“3rd Pic is hotter than Spain in 2012,” another one chimed in, echoing the sentiment of many other users.