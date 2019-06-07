Scott Brian Haven, Trump Supporter, Charged With Threatening To Hang, Decapitate Congresspeople

Donald Trump supporter Scott Brian Haven was arrested Tuesday for allegedly making thousands of disturbing phone calls to members of Congress. He is accused of making over 2,000 calls to members of Congress, threatening them, and ranting about Democrats.

The complaint reveals that Haven made 1,499 calls to the Capitol Switchboard between May 17 and October 29, 2018. In addition, AT&T records showed another 850 calls from Haven’s number to the switchboard during the period of May 1 to May 28 of 2019.

The Washington Examiner reports that the 54-year-old was charged with interstate transmission of threats to injure. Although court documents don’t reveal the names of the members of Congress that were threatened, they do reveal the disturbing threats that they received.

In one instance, Haven told an unnamed senator’s staffer that there were “far more Second Amendment people than whiny, crying liberals.” A month later, he called the same office and said, “We will exercise our Second Amendment rights to address Democrat mobs that threaten conservatives.”

In another call, HuffPost reports that Haven allegedly threatened to cut the head off of a senator. He reportedly called the same senator’s office back and told staff that Democrats were “trying to destroy Trump’s presidency,” before threatening to come “hang that f***ker.”

FBI: Scott Brian Haven, Utah Man Charged with Threatening ‘Liberal’ Lawmakers, Said Black Lives Matter Should Be Investigated Instead https://t.co/wjm7jLRFDA pic.twitter.com/vm6zhP8VhD — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) June 7, 2019

Haven is also accused of threatened to “put a bullet” in a senator’s head and going on profanity-laced ranted in which he referred to himself as Adolf Hitler and George Washington.

Law & Crime reports that FBI agents eventually contacted Haven, whom he told that, “Conservatives don’t commit violent acts against political opponents; that type of behavior is conducted by people on the left.” He also said law enforcement should be focusing their efforts on “investigating groups like Black Lives Matter instead of bothering [him].”

Haven is currently scheduled to appear in court June 13.

