Rihanna Stuns In Sexy Mini-Dress As She Cozies Up To Boyfriend Hassan Jameel On A Boat In Italy

She is one of the most private celebrities in the entertainment industry, but even Rihanna can’t stay fully away from the spotlight.

After working like crazy the first half of the year, constantly releasing Fenty Beauty products and Savage x Fenty collections, as well as starring in a new movie with Donald Glover and becoming the first woman to head an original brand at luxury fashion house LVMH, RiRi definitely needed a break. So, it’s only natural that she decided to enjoy the Italian summer by heading to Naples with her boyfriend, billionaire Hassan Jameel, as well as his family.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the 31-year-old was spotted enjoying a romantic boat trip with her Saudi Arabian beau in the town of Nerano on Thursday, where she also went for lunch at the local Lo Scoglio restaurant. She dressed appropriately for her sun-soaked vacation, rocking a white mini-dress that featured frill details all over. She completed her casual look with some matching white sandals, and wore her long brunette locks in a sleek style with a mid-part, allowing them to cascade down her back. At one point, RiRi protected her eyes from the hot sun rays with a black baseball cap.

Even though she is a beauty mogul, the pop star appeared to be wearing minimal makeup for her romantic outing, with her equally handsome boyfriend offering her a hand to help her onto the boat. Hassan himself rocked a blue t-shirt and a pair of black shorts, which he teamed with white sneakers and a fedora hat. The 30-year-old also covered his eyes with a pair of cool dark shades, smiling profusely as he cozied up to his Caribbean babe during their boat ride.

The power couple, who have been romantically linked since the summer of 2017, were also seen cuddling and laughing together as they shared lunch with friends, looking happier than ever. As per The Daily Mail, the Saudi businessman is the heir of one of the richest families in the world, but Rihanna isn’t doing terribly herself either.

The Barbados native has recently been named the richest woman in the music industry by Forbes magazine, with an estimate fortune of $600 million. According to Forbes, she earned around $570 million in just 15 months due to her Fenty Beauty cosmetics deal, which helped her surpass other major names in the industry, including Madonna, Celine Dion, Beyonce, and Taylor Swift. And with the expansion of her fashion designing business, it’s only predictable that the singer’s wealth will grow even more from now on.