Emily Ratajkowski Playfully Grabs At Bottoms, Showing Off Killer Body In Tiny Black And White Polka-Dot Suit

Emily Ratajkowski is going retro in her latest, stunning photo. New photos published by The Daily Mail show Emily doing what she does best — flaunting her flawless figure in the skimpiest of outfits. According to the outlet, Emily shared a few new photos on her company’s page to promote a polka-dot bathing suit from her Inamorata line with a retro photo.

In the images, Emily poses against a purple, blue, and white colored background while striking a pose in one of the sexiest outfits to date. While clad in a black and white polka dot swimsuit, Emily leaves little to the imagination, spilling out of the top of the suit. The middle of the swimsuit features a few strips of black and white fabric, showing off the stunner’s toned and tanned abs.

Ratajkowski playfully grabs at the bottom of the swimsuit in the snapshot, pulling it up near her naval and showing off plenty of leg in the process. For the funky look, Emily also rocks a pair of sparkly pink roller skates with blue laces. In these particular photos, the 27-year-old wears her long, brunette locks down and bangs. The model also dons a face full of makeup in the snapshot complete with eyeshadow, eyeliner, blush, and lipgloss. In addition to just swimsuits, her line includes lingerie and body wear as well.

A day earlier, Emily rocked a similar suit from the line baring the same pattern only this on is a true bikini. Earlier this year, the brunette beauty chatted about her new line in an interview with Elle. In the tell-all interview, Emily explained the meaning behind the name of her line inamorata, which means “a person’s female lover.” The model explained that she grew up in Southern California, which means almost everyone around her was always wearing a swimsuit. This gave her the confidence to create the line and start something new. She also explained the inspiration for the collection in the sit-down.

“You know, for me, I don’t have a go-to underwear store. I don’t have a place that makes cute basics that I really want to wear, and I feel comfortable in, but I also think are on trend and cool. So, this is also just like a necessity—this is something that I would want to wear.”

Emily then went on to dish that she has always been a huge fan and collector of swimsuits but she never had a go-to swimwear or underwear line that she could use.

Loading...

“I want it to be the kind of thing where girls are like, “Oh, yeah. Inamorata, perfect. I can get that comfy cotton set.” You know?,” she shared.

Fans cans shop the complete collection on the Inamorata website.