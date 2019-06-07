Reese Witherspoon Shows Off A New Look On Instagram

The 'Big Little Lies' star is looking a little different as of late.

Reese Witherspoon is making a change for summer, showing off a new look on social media. The stunning Big Little Lies actress and producer gave her millions of followers a look at her chop and change on her Instagram account this week, showing fans her new hairdo. Reese had several inches cut off of the ends of her hair in a shared clip.

As reported by Cosmopolitan, Reese proudly revealed her new look in a Boomerang video, wherein she got her new shorter hairstyle tousled and teased while in the salon with her hairdresser, Lona Vigi.

The adorable video – which has been viewed more than 1.2 million times – showed the mom of three with her hair quite a bit shorter than fans have gotten used to. Her locks now sit high above her shoulders, in stark contrast to a much longer look Reese has worn over the past few months.

The actress smiled for the camera after getting the chop, shooting a sultry look to her fans while also giving them a good look at her new hair. She didn’t stray too far from her signature hairdo though, as she was still rocking the light-blonde locks fans have come to know and love from her over the course of her long career in Hollywood. Reese has starred in a long list of movies, including Legally Blonde and Sweet Home Alabama.

Cosmopolitan noted that the actress’s new look could be in celebration of the end of filming for HBO’s Big Little Lies. Season 2 of the hugely popular drama is set to begin airing on June 9. However, Reese shared in the caption of her recent post had desired something a little different for the summer in terms of her hairstyle.

But either way, fans were clearly loving seeing the mom of two doing something a little different, as many of her 17.8 million followers left comments on the video. Most comments praised Reese for going for such a dramatic change ahead of the big TV premiere this weekend.

“Always beautiful regardless of the haircut you have. Because you are a beautiful person inside and out,” one fan told the actress.

Another commented on Reese’s new upload by writing, “Beautiful Lovely Hair Reese.”

The video came shortly after Witherspoon had given fans an update on Legally Blonde 3, teasing that it’s all in the works — though filming is yet to begin.

“[We have] a script, but we haven’t shot anything,” she recently told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere for Season 2 of Big Little Lies.

Reese then continued to speak to interviewers, saying, “[Elle Woods is] a very beloved character. You just want her to go on a hero’s journey like she does in the first movie, and I’m having a great time working on it.”