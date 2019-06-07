Watch Ukraine Vs. Serbia UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Live Stream: Start Time, Watch Group B Match Live Online

Ukraine will look to retain their pace atop Group B in the 2020 UEFA Euro qualifying round against a Serbia team with its sites on first win.

The flood of big, important European matches continues on Friday, less than a week after the UEFA Champions League Final and just a day after the UEFA Nations League semifinals concluded, a new round of qualifying matches for the 2020 European Championships gets underway. The opening day of a weekend filled with Euro qualifier matches gets rolling, as 101 Great Goals reports, with one of the most surprising teams from the first phase of the qualifying tournament, Ukraine, looking to hold on to its Group B lead. But the opponent will be Serbia, who have played only once in the qualifying round so far and sit 29th on the FIFA rankings, just one slot below Ukraine. The countries meet in a match that will live stream from Ukraine on Friday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Ukraine vs. Serbia UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group B match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. Eastern European Summer Time at the 35,000-seat Arena L’viv Stadium in L’viv, Ukraine, on Friday, June 7. In Serbia, the live stream will begin at 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time on Friday. In the United States, kickoff will take place at 2:45 Eastern Daylight Time, 11:45 p.m. Pacific. In India, the live stream may be accessed starting at 12:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, June 8, India Standard Time.

Ukraine held defending European champions Portugal to a stunning, goalless draw in Portugal back in March, and then scored a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Luxembourg, per Soccerway, with perhaps a little luck on their side. The decisive score came on a stoppage time own goal from Luxembourg striker Gerson Rodrigues.

But the center of attention in the match is likely to be 21-year-old Serbian sensation Luka Jovic, who will be making his first appearance since joining Real Madrid on a $74 million transfer deal, after a stunning, 27-goal campaign for German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, as The Sun reported.

Both of the two teams have a fallback if neither finishes in the top two of Group B. Because both topped their groups in the inaugural UEFA Nations League, Ukraine and Serbia gain automatic berths in the Euro 2020 qualifying playoffs.

Serbia’s Luka Jovic wil make his first appearance since signing with Real Madrid. Alex Grimm / Getty Images

