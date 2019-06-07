Heidi Klum Spills Out Of Bikini On A Giant Bus, Asks ‘Hey Wait A Second…Is That Me?’

There’s a slight Sex and The City feel to Heidi Klum’s latest Instagram update. Fans of the iconic series will remember the show’s opening credits showing Carrie Bradshaw caught-off-guard alongside a bus banner with her picture. The German supermodel appears to have replicated Sarah Jessica Parker’s character, albeit in slightly less clothing.

On June 7, Klum updated her Instagram. The picture didn’t show the Project Runway star rocking a bikini in the traditional way. Rather, it sent out Heidi’s goddess body plastered all over the side of a bus. With tram-like rails, the vehicle seemed to be the kind one might see in San Francisco, California. Taking up most of the transportation’s exterior, Heidi’s bronzed and bikini-clad body was sending out her iconic physique, a hefty amount of cleavage, and a direct gaze.

The 46-year-old had taken to her caption with what appeared to be disbelief and a bit of a double-take. While fans might argue that the vehicle was a tram, Heidi had referred to it as a bus in her caption. In fact, it would seem that Heidi’s Instagram fans are debating the issue.

“It’s not a bus,” one wrote.

“Thats [sic] a tram,” another wrote.

One fan appeared to pick up on the Sex and The City vibe, per their words.

“No, that’s Carry [sic] Bradshaw!”

While Carrie Bradshaw briefly attempted modeling during her Sex and The City writer career, Klum has made strutting the runway her identity. The Victoria’s Secret Angel now falls into the category of legendary supermodels that also includes icons such as Gisele Bundchen, Adriana Lima, and Claudia Schiffer. At 46 years of age and with four children, Heidi is also known for maintaining an impossibly youthful appearance.

With a career that spans fashion and television though, Klum doesn’t simply come as another model. Her Project Runway judging position made her a household name, and it’s even earned her an Emmy. Klum has also been a judge on Germany’s Next Top Model and made a cameo appearance in the movie The Devil Wears Prada.

Despite a semi-retirement stage in her modeling, this celebrity face continues to make headlines. Heidi is also a major face on Instagram. Her 6.1 million followers include major stars – Nicki Minaj, Gigi Hadid, Rita Ora, and Emily Ratajkowski all follow her. Likewise keeping tabs on Klum are Britney Spears and Dove Cameron.

Heidi racked up over 13,000 likes within 45 minutes of the latest post going live. Fans wishing to see more of this legendary supermodel should follow her Instagram.