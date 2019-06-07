Princess Diana Reportedly Cried Herself To Sleep Over Prince Charles’ Reaction To Prince Harry’s Birth

Princess Diana reportedly cried herself to sleep over Prince Charles’ reaction to the birth of their second son, Prince Harry, reported The Daily Express.

The news outlet revealed that the late princess knew that her husband desperately wanted a girl to add to the family they began with the birth of their first son, Prince William, in 1982. Princess Diana knew that her second child was going to be a boy after having a prenatal scan, but feared to tell her husband so that he wouldn’t be disappointed in her.

She said in the book Diana: Her True Story to author Andrew Morton, “I knew Harry was going to be a boy because I saw on the scan [but] Charles always wanted a girl.”

Charles’ cutting comment about the fact that the baby was a boy and had red hair, a Spencer family trait from Diana’s side of the family also hurt the princess.

“Oh, it’s a boy, and he’s even got rusty hair,” were reportedly Charles’ first words about his son.

Diana noted in the Morton book of her husband’s disappointment that the baby was not his hoped-for daughter.

Central Press/Hulton Archive / Getty Images

In the Daily Express story, royal commentator Katie Nicholl explained that at the time of Prince Harry’s birth, Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage had already turned sour, just three years into wedded life. She also claimed that Diana was hopeful that the birth of her youngest child would be the thing that kept the couple’s marriage together.

She explained that the late princess was upset when after the couple returned home to Kensington Palace with their newborn son, Prince Charles left her and their two children behind to go play polo with friends in Windsor Great Park.

At that point, Nicholl claimed that the princess said of her marriage to Prince Charles, “Something inside of me died.”

Prince William and Prince Harry watched the demise of their parents’ marriage as they separated and were formally divorced in 1996.

Just one year later, Princess Diana would die from injuries sustained in a horrific car accident alongside her companion Dodi Fayed in the Pont de l’Alma road tunnel in Paris, France. Diana’s driver Henri Paul was at fault for the crash, as he was driving over the speed limit for the tunnel and was intoxicated at the time. There was one survivor of the crash, Trevor Rees-Jones, a member of the Fayed family’s personal protection team, who was in the front passenger seat.

Princess Diana would be pronounced dead at University Hospital Pitié Salpêtrière Charles Foix, in Paris, France on August 31, 1997, leaving the care of her sons Princes William and Harry to the royal family.