‘Playboy’ Model Antje Utgaard Lowers Bikini Top In Sizzling Instagram Photo

Antje Utgaard has been on top of her Instagram game as of late, and her fans can barely contain their excitement. Over the past week, the Playboy bombshell has been taking to the popular social media platform to share a string of jaw-dropping photos that show off the different facets of her personality as well as her incredible physique.

In one of those photos she shared mid-week, the 24-year-old blonde beauty is posing on a beach in Malibu — as the geotag she included with her post indicates — while she rocks a fiery red two-piece bikini that consists of a triangle top with two thin straps adorned with a series of gold-colored hoops that tie behind the model’s neck and a front strap that ties in the middle, right by the sternum. The Wisconsin native has both of her thumbs hooked in the middle strap as she lowers it down to her stomach in a motion that exposes quite a bit of her cleavage, which is surely bound to set pulses racing.

Utgaard paired her top with a matching bikini bottom that also ties on her sides, where a string of white seashells adorn the straps that sit low on the model’s figure, helping accentuate her full, wide hips that contrast with her slender and toned midsection. According to the tag she included with her post, the two-piece she is wearing is from Bahimi Beachwear.

The model is posing with one leg propped to the side in a way that highlights the natural curves of her body. In addition, Utgaard is facing the camera straight on as she shoots a fierce gaze at the onlooker with her lips parted in a seductive way. Her blonde hair is swept to the side as its large, loose waves cascade over her shoulder and onto her chest. Dark makeup helps add extra depth to her powerful gaze.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Utgaard shared with her 1.8 million Instagram followers, garnered about 35,000 likes and more than 230 comments within a couple of days of being posted. Users of the photo-sharing social media app took to the comments section to praise her eye-popping figure and to share their admiration for the sultry model.

“You are perfection,” one user raved, adding a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Very beautiful and very sexy,” another one chimed in, also trailing it with several emoji depicting hearts and a drooling smiley.

“I love your confidence,” yet a third user contended.