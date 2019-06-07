Joe Biden Says Women’s Rights Are ‘Under Assault’ After Abortion About-Face

Abortion has become a hot button political talking point as many states pass restrictive abortion laws, pushing some to fear that the U.S. Supreme Court is coming closer to overturning Roe v. Wade.

Presidential candidate and former vice president Joseph Biden initially surprised some of his supporters when he publicly supported the Hyde Amendment — a 1976 law that bans the use of federal funds for abortion except in cases of rape, incest or when a mother’s life is threatened, as The Inquisitr reported. After two days of backlash, Biden reversed his position and denounced the law.

USA Today reports that Biden flip-flopped Thursday night at the Democratic National Committee’s I Will Vote Gala fundraiser, which included appearances from Beto O’Rourke, Stacey Abrams, Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Representative Lucy McBath.

“Women’s rights and women’s health are under assault,” he said.

“It’s clear to me that these folks are going to stop at nothing to get rid of Roe (v. Wade). And it’s clear to me that we need to be just as strong to defend it.”

But CNN’s Chris Cillizza says that Biden’s flip is concerning. He points out that Biden’s top surrogates were defending his position as a result of his faith.

“He is a deeply religious man… He is guided by his faith, his position on the Hyde Amendment has been consistent,” said Representative Cedric Richmond of Louisiana.

Cillizza pointed out that Biden’s faith wasn’t as deep as we were led to assume if he abandoned it after just 48 hours of pressure. He further argued that Biden’s flip reveals that he is both conscious and concerned about backlash from the left. Not only that, he’s willing to shift past positions to avoid criticism from this group.

After 2 days of intense criticism, Joe Biden reversed himself on one of the issues most important to Democratic voters, saying he no longer supports a measure that bans federal funding for most abortions https://t.co/FIs8b75O2m — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 7, 2019

Cillizza isn’t the only one ribbing Biden for his flip, Politico reports. Fellow presidential candidate Seth Moulton sarcastically commended Biden for “doing the right thing” and admitting he was wrong before chiding him for his position on the Iraq War — which Biden said he doesn’t regret supporting.

“Now do the Iraq War,” Moulton tweeted.

However, while Biden doesn’t regret supporting the war, he admitted that he regrets voting to authorize the invasion of Iraq, and called it a “mistake.”

“It was a mistake to assume the president would use the authority we gave him properly.”

Along with Biden, O’Rourke — who criticized Biden for his support of the Hyde Amendment — used the gala to reiterate his support of abortion rights.

“Every woman makes her own decision about her own body.”