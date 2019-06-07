Elsa Hosk Goes Braless In Sheer White Tank During NYC Outing

The weather is heating up, and so is Elsa Hosk’s wardrobe. As fans know, the Victoria’s Secret bombshell is one of the most well-known models on the planet, and she loves to send fans’ temperatures soaring in a number of NSFW outfits. While Hosk boasts an Instagram following of over 5 million, she also has many other fans across other platforms.

The stunner was recently spotted out about in the Big Apple in an incredibly sexy ensemble. Photos published by The Daily Mail show Hosk enjoying a casual stroll through SoHo yesterday. During her day out, Elsa looked nothing short of flawless in a casual yet sexy outfit. Along with a pair of loose-fitting, flared jeans, Hosk rocked a sheer, white halter neck tank top that left little to the imagination with the 30-year-old going braless.

She matched the white tank top with a pair of white sneakers and also sported a denim purse that was worn strung on her shoulder. Hosk appeared to be pretty much makeup-free in the images, covering the majority of her face with an oversized pair of yellow-tinted aviator sunglasses. The model wears her short, blonde tresses down and slightly waved on the hot NYC day. Elsa also held a can of Pepsi in her hand in one of the images posted to the site.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, the Victoria’s Secret beauty also shared a photo of herself in the hot little outfit on her Instagram page. In the snapshot, she sits on a rooftop balcony with her tank pulled all the way up, exposing plenty of underboob to the camera. Her navel is covered by the pair of high-waisted jeans but her toned and tanned abs are fully on display.

Like all of the other photos that she posts, this one earned the beauty plenty of attention with over 164,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments. Of course, the overwhelming majority of fans chimed in to let Hosk know how amazing she looks. And, the model recently opened up to Marie Claire about her intense workout routine and how she keeps in such great shape.

“I love boxing, and I try to mix it up as much as I can. Boxing makes you kind of tight, so it’s really good to mix that with barre, pilates, or something that’ll stretch you out and make you longer. I’m not the person that loves to be in the gym so much,” she dished. “I like to mix it up as much as possible, otherwise I’ll get bored.”

Obviously, her hard work is paying off big time.