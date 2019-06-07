Lisa Vanderpump Releases Official Statement After Quitting ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Vanderpump is officially done with the show after nine seasons.

Lisa Vanderpump has further confirmed her shocking exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

While attending the 7th Annual Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBT’s in Hollywood, California, the restauranteur, who currently owns hotspots in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, opened up about her decision to quit the Bravo TV reality series while chatting with Us Weekly magazine.

“I made the decision to leave. It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally. I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with,” Vanderpump said.

At the end of last year, after Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne called out Vanderpump for refusing to shoot their group cast photo alongside them, rumors began swirling in regard to her potential exit from the show. However, in November, Vanderpump denied she was leaving the show during an interview with Us Weekly magazine. At the time, Vanderpump said that while there were a lot of rumors swirling about whether or not she’d continue to appear on the show after her falling out with her co-stars, she hadn’t yet confirmed a thing.

“If I had quit I would have said it,” she said at the time, adding that she’s “never had a problem with kind of coming forward speaking my mind.”

One month prior, an insider told the magazine that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills producers were “miffed” that Vanderpump was “using a personal family excuse to get out of filming Housewives.”

As fans will recall, Vanderpump tragically lost her only sibling, brother Mark Vanderpump, to suicide last year just before the start of production on the show’s ninth season, and just before her other series, Vanderpump Rules, began filming its seventh season.

Loading...

While Vanderpump will no longer be appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she is expected to continue her role on Vanderpump Rules. Recently she and her co-stars began production on the eighth season of the series.

As fans may have seen, the majority of the Vanderpump Rules cast is currently in Miami where they are celebrating the bachelor and bachelorette parties of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. Although Vanderpump is not in town, she will likely be present later this month when the couple gets married in Kentucky.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.