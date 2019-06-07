‘Lucifer’ Renewed For Final Season, Tom Ellis Says ‘See You In Hell’

Lucifer is back for a fifth and final season. The series’ showrunners, Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich, revealed the news in a statement to TVLine on Friday, explaining that “the best is yet to come” from the Fox-turned-Netflix hit.

“We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms,” the statement read. “Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come!”

Season 4 of the drama hit the streaming service on May 8. Last month, Henderson and Modrovich explained that fan support within the first month of the season going live was “crucial” to being renewed for a fifth season.

“So far, the fan support has been amazing — everything you could ask for,” Henderson said.

Modrovich agreed, adding that it has “just been great” to be so “spoiled” with excellent reviews.

There is no word yet on Season 5’s episode count, but Season 4 contained 10 episodes. The showrunners revealed that they have been planning the Season 5 opening sequence since Season 4 began. In addition, Henderson and Modrovich teased that they have “one other, really fun toy” to factor in as a “guiding factor” of the final season.

In celebration of the news, Lucifer‘s official Twitter account shared a video of the show’s star, Tom Ellis, reacting to the renewal. The 17-second clip showed Ellis, wearing a blue T-shirt and sunglasses, screaming in excitement, shouting “Woo!” and “Yes!” as upbeat music played in the background. At the end of the video, Ellis simply said, “I’ll see you in hell.”

Ellis later tweeted his own personal message thanking fans for their endless support as the final season approaches, calling it “bittersweet.”

Fans are already getting excited about the new season. Many responded to Lucifer‘s video with GIFs from the show and pleas for more than 10 episodes to end their favorite series.

“I’m fine with it being the final season if season 5 is 666 episodes long,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Lucifer first aired on Fox in January 2016. The series aired for three seasons before its cancelation. Just weeks later, Netflix added the drama to its queue and promised to continue the story. Season 1 of Lucifer follows the original fallen angel as he retires from his throne in hell to live a new life in Los Angeles. There, Lucifer indulges in women, drinking, and music before a murder occurs outside his nightclub. He meets a homicide detective, Chloe, and helps her to solve the murder.