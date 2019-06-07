Beyonce’s Publicist To Beyhive: Don’t ‘Spew Hate In Her Name’

At Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Oakland Wednesday night, Jay-Z and Beyonce were seated courtside, as guests of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob and his wife, Nicole Curran. Per The Inquisitr, an exchange during the game that was caught on camera, in which Curran appeared to lean close to Jay-Z and Beyonce made a face, was interpreted a certain way by fans of the superstar singer, which led to reported threats to Curran on Instagram.

Curran has said that she was merely taking Jay-Z’s drink order, and that she and her husband were showing hospitality to the famous couple, who were their guests at the game, as they have been on multiple occasions in the past.

Beyonce has not yet spoken about the incident, but her longtime publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, has now addressed it, albeit in a semi-cryptic way.

Noel-Schure posted a photo to her Instagram account late Thursday, with a photo of Jay-Z and Beyonce on the opening night of their On The Run II Tour, which launched one year ago Thursday. She then segued to a message to Beyonce’s fans, known as the Beyhive, although she did not specifically mention Curran or the basketball game incident.

“Which is why I also want to speak here to the beautiful BeyHiVE. I know your love runs deep but that love has to be given to every human. It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name. We love you.” The message was followed by several bee emoji.

It’s unclear if the message was sent at the singer’s behest, or if the rep was speaking for herself.

The 50-year-old Curran told ESPN reporter Ramona Sherbourne, per Twitter, that she was “in tears” over the threats she had been receiving, to the point where she deleted her Instagram account.

The Beyonce/Curran exchange wasn’t the only incident at Game 3 involving a Golden State Warriors owner. Per The Inquisitr, Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry was shoved at courtside during the game by a man who turned out to be Mark Stevens, a Silicon Valley venture capitalist who owns an unspecified stake in the Warriors.

Stevens, who apologized after the game, was quickly banned by the team from the arena for the remainder of the playoffs, and then given a one-year suspension and $500,000 fine by the league. Reports the following day stated that Stevens may be forced by the league to sell his interest in the team.