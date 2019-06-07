Puffy-Faced Cardi B Looks Unrecognizable In Chest Bandages Following Plastic Surgery Complications

Cardi B is known for putting on a glam display. The Invasion of Privacy rapper’s latest street appearance couldn’t be farther from her usual, polished appearance, though. Photos obtained by Splash News on June 7 showed the 26-year-old looking puffy-faced – that said, the star did appear to be makeup-free.

This week, Cardi was snapped leaving medical offices in New York City. Covering up her trademark eye-popping cleavage, the rapper wore a loose red t-shirt and electric-blue leggings. As Splash News noted, Cardi did appear to have bandages on her chest. The flesh-colored medical material was clearly visible around Cardi’s neckline – possibly an explanation for her choice of covered-up clothing. Looking a bit like she was caught off-guard, Cardi didn’t appear in the best of spirits. She had, however, opted for upbeat dyed hair in yellows and grays.

As All Hip Hop reported yesterday, Cardi has suffered complications following her recent cosmetic surgeries – the mother-of-one had undergone liposuction and breast enhancement procedures. With her recovery not quite going according to plan, the rapper has had to pull out of “all further shows” following her New Jersey stage appearance last Sunday. Per The Independent‘s June 6 report, Cardi took to an Instagram broadcast to address her fans.

“My doctor was like, ‘Yo, you cannot be doing all these shows because you’re not fully healed and I keep telling you this and then if something happens to you, you gonna to try to blame me,'” she said.

The star also mentioned the financial losses she faced as a result of her cancellations.

“I hate canceling shows because I love money, I’m a money addict and I get paid a lot of money for these shows,” Cardi added.

It’s been quite the turnaround for Cardi, as she had taken a proud approach to her recent breast enhancements. For this star, going under the knife following the arrival of her daughter Kulture was something she went public with. Given that Cardi had shown up to a courthouse shirtless and with her cleavage on display following the surgery, it seemed that she was out to show the world – new breasts are something to flaunt.

Looking unrecognizable without her layered makeup and designer wardrobe, Cardi’s most recent street appearance comes as surprising and a touch saddening – complications following cosmetic surgery can be dangerous. Cardi’s fans are likely hoping that she’s on the mend. As The Independent reports, Cardi has not yet apologized for canceling her U.K. Parklife appearances. She has, however, taken to social media — where she has 45.3 million followers on Instagram — with a mention of plastic surgery.