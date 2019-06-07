Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Details On Her Newborn, ‘He’s Such A Smiley Baby’

She's also revealing the "weird" thing she likes to do to her 4-month-old.

Carrie Underwood is opening up about mom life. The mom to 4-month-old Jacob and 4-year-old Isaiah shared adorable new details about family life with her two boys in a new interview this week, sharing rare titbits about her newborn baby boy as well as gushing over her eldest son’s impossibly cute positive outlook on life.

Underwood first spoke out about her second son, who she welcomed into the world with husband Mike Fisher on January 21, revealing the somewhat “weird” thing she likes to do to her baby boy.

“I just like to smell him—that might be weird. Sometimes, I’m like, ‘I just need to smell my baby,'” Underwood recently told E! News while backstage at the 2019 CMT Awards on June 5, where she performed her brand new single “Southbound” while also picking up awards for both Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year.

“He’s getting a little chub—like little chubby legs,” Carrie then continued. “Just pinching at his chub is real sweet.”

But it sounds like little Isaiah isn’t quite sleeping through the night just yet, as the American Idol Season 4 winner also revealed that she was hoping for a quieter night after her big night out in Nashville, where she was accompanied by Mike.

“I’m up, you know, one to three times a night with a 4-month-old,” Carrie told the outlet of how her new baby isn’t sleeping until the morning. “So, I’m hoping he gives me some sleep tonight.”

But it wasn’t all talk about her newborn backstage at the country music award show this week, as the “Cry Pretty” singer also spoke to the site about little Isaiah and how he’s always giving her compliments on her performances.

“He’s a supportive child. He’s very encouraging,” Carrie gushed of her and Mike’s eldest son. “So, when he sees you singing he’ll be like, ‘Mommy, you did so good!’ So, he likes those positive words.”

Underwood and Fisher only pretty rarely share photos of their children on social media, often obscuring their faces for privacy reasons when they do. However, it seems like fans will get a better look at Isaiah in the star’s latest music video.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the 4-year-old makes a cameo in the video for “Southbound” which features home video footage of the little guy having some fun in the sun with his parents and their friends.

Carrie shared a sneak peek at the video on social media recently, which showed the little guy chasing his mom around with a huge water pistol as they enjoyed some summer fun together.

The footage is interspersed with clips from the star’s ‘Cry Pretty Tour 360’, which she’s currently on the road with across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. until October, and is set to drop in full over the weekend.