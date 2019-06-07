Tina Kunakey, Wife Of Vincent Cassel, Shows Off Her Sizzling Silhouette In Throwback Snap

Having just given birth seven weeks ago, Tina Kunakey may be feeling nostalgic for her killer body. The new mom and wife of Vincent Cassel recently posted a throwback picture on Instagram where her silhouette is captured against a sunset, showcasing her amazing figure.

Tina Kunakey first found fame not only as a successful model but as the now-wife of famed French actor Vincent Cassel. Cassel, who has starred in blockbuster films such as Ocean’s Twelve and Black Swan, was married to actress Monica Bellucci for 14 years before divorcing in 2013.

Tina often posts to Instagram, and has become a social media star with over 976,000 followers. In an interview with Vogue Italia, the French beauty mused on the power of the social media platforms.

“Internet is omnipresent in our life. It’s generational, the majority of people use it. A very powerful communication’s platform. Personally, I think that social networks are useful. They allow everyone to express themselves freely. Let’s try to use it wisely… “

In Tina’s most recent update, she posted a throwback picture taken at the beach during a beautiful sunset. The model is arranged at a side angle, giving the camera full view of her figure’s enviable curves, as she poses against a long surfboard. Her natural hair is free, adding a stunning visual effect to the photo.

In the Vogue Italia interview, Tina is also asked about her relationship with Cassel. The pair received much heat after announcing their relationship, as the model and actor have a 31 year age gap. Moreover, the couple started dating when Tina was still a teenager. Tina is currently 22-years-old.

However, the brunette stunner shrugged off criticism.

“I [was] only 19 years old but I already understood some things. If I gladly accept the compliments of some, I would not do without the criticisms of others. That doesn’t stop me from living and being happy.”

“I know a very reassuring quote,” Tina added, “that says ‘Qu’on parle de moi en bien ou en mal, peu importe. L’essentiel, c’est qu’on parle de moi!'”

The French phrase translates to “It does not matter whether you talk about me well or poorly. The bottom line is that we’re talking about me.”

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

According to People, Tina and Vincent just welcomed their first child together in April, a girl named Amazonie. The name was thought to reference Brazil, where the couple reside for a large portion of the year. Cassel has two other children, Léonie, 9, and Deva, 14 that he shares with ex-wife Monica.