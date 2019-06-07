Donald Trump Reportedly Plans To Declare A New National Emergency So He Can Impose Mexico Tariffs

Donald Trump is reportedly planning to declare a second national emergency in order to implement the tariffs on Mexico that he proposed last week, according to The Hill.

The president is hoping to slow the flow of migrants coming from Central America into the U.S. by placing tariffs on all goods imported from Mexico, but he has been stymied by Congress, who has vowed to block the move because it could harm the U.S. economy. In order to get around Congress, Trump plans to declare a national emergency due to “the failure of the Government of Mexico to take effective action to reduce the mass migration of aliens illegally crossing into the United States through Mexico.”

The Hill reportedly reviewed draft documents prepared by the White House which lay out the administration’s plans. The fact that the president feels the need to declare a new national emergency seems to indicate that the White House knows the tariffs won’t pass legal muster under February’s emergency declaration.

That said, the White House hasn’t responded to The Hill about the claimed document, and there is no further information about whether or not the administration has committed to the aforementioned course of action. White House officials have gone so far as to bring up the idea during a meeting with Republican senators this week.

This would be the second emergency declaration made by Trump concerning the U.S.-Mexico border, following the one that the president declared in February. The latter declaration of a national emergency was made to justify sending troops to the border to support the construction of the planned border wall — and to bolster CBP agents.

The tariffs against Mexico are set to start on June 10, and will start at a flat 5 percent to begin with. If Mexico doesn’t meet the goals set by the Trump administration, the tariffs will increase to 10 percent, and will continue increasing until they reach 25 percent.

“On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP. The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied,” the president wrote on Twitter. “At which time the Tariffs will be removed. Details from the White House to follow,” Trump concluded these series of tweets.

JUST IN: White House says Trump could delay Mexico tariffs if talks go well https://t.co/3p50hzVP1K pic.twitter.com/zAocaXXkdE — The Hill (@thehill) June 7, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the U.S. takes in $346.5 billion in goods from Mexico, and many experts believe that imposing steep tariffs against such an important trading partner would harm both countries.

After leaders from both parties balked at the tariffs, the White House is reportedly reconsidering starting the tariffs on June 10.