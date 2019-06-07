Ashley Graham Puts Curvy Backside On Display In Ultra-Tiny Dress

Ashley Graham is turning up the heat on Instagram yet again.

As fans of the plus-sized model are well-aware, Graham is incredibly proud of her curvy figure, and she has absolutely no problem putting it on display in a number of sexy outfits on social media, including bikinis and barely-there dresses. In her latest post, Ashley leaves very little to the imagination while posing in an ultra-tiny dress that shows off her amazing figure to fans.

In the stunning snapshot, Graham poses against a bright-colored wall featuring an orange, blue, pink, and green pattern. The bombshell stands in profile in the photo, turning her head over her shoulder and looking into the camera with her big, brown eyes. The stunner wears her short, dark locks down and slightly curled while also wearing a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lip gloss.

Graham’s gorgeous body is on display in the photo while she rocks a blue and white tie-dye dress that clings to her every curve, accentuating her derriere. The look is completed with a few pairs of earrings and a smile on Ashley’s face. Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned the model rave reviews with over 119,000 likes, in addition to 480-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to let Ashley know that they’re huge fans, while countless others couldn’t help but gush over her stunning outfit in their comments.

“When it’s all said and done, you’re looking at The G.O.A.T.,” one follower commented on the sexy post.

“Most beautiful woman ever,” a second user said.

“BREATHTAKINGLY GORGEOUS YOUNG LADY,” another user chimed in with a series of flame emojis.

But while Graham gets her fair share of praise for many of the photos that she posts to her highly-followed social media account, she also gets plenty of haters as well. The model recently sat down for an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, where she talked about a number of different topics, including those pesky internet trolls that pop up on her feed. She gave a specific example of one that really irked her.

“I was wearing a really short, denim dress, and I had really high, thigh-high sock boots on. I had a lot of cellulite hanging out. I had a little chug roll hanging out. It’s life, right? A girl wrote on my page and said, ‘Girl, your thighs are busting out of your pants,” she said in the interview. “That cellulite is just kicking. I can’t believe you actually wore something like that.'”

But Graham says that she tries to keep her skin thick when it comes to those things, saying that she likes to make those moments teachable. She added that she tries not to get mad or give the haters any sort of power over her.

Fans can keep up to date with Ashley’s gorgeous photo feed by giving her a follow on Instagram.