Victoria’s Secret’s Candice Swanepoel Wows In Plunging Animal-Print Bikini

Candice is showing skin in a low-cut bikini top.

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel is leaving little to the imagination in a new bikini snap shared to Instagram by her swimwear line Tropic of C. The stunning photo had the model and mom of two showing off a whole lot of skin in a plunging animal-print look during a recent photo shoot.

The gorgeous snap shared online this week featured the 30-year-old stunner posing with both hands on her hips while her very impressive toned and chiselled abs were also on display, poking out in between her low-cut bikini top and her skin-tight purple patterned wrap-around skirt.

The star, who became a Victoria’s Secret Angel nine years ago in 2010, pointed her face upwards towards the sky with her eyes closed as she soaked up the sun with her toned arms on full display.

In the caption of the recent upload, Tropic of C confirmed that Candice was rocking a new swimwear look from her own collection, revealing that it as titled the Kaan bikini in the Beshu print. The fun and wild look featured a halter neck design and a band around the waist.

The star opted to accessorize her new bikini with a long gold necklace and pendant which dangled down from her neck.

Swanepoel is no stranger to an animal-print bikini look, though.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, the mom of two boys was sporting a leopard-print bandeau top bikini in another picture on Tropic of C’s Instagram as she soaked up the rays once again to promote her popular line of bikinis and bathing suits.

Candice has previously spoken out about her line on multiple occasions, revealing in an interview last year that she continued to rock pieces from her collection while pregnant with her second child with partner Hermann Nicoli, now 1-year-old Ariel.

“I wore them in the beginning of my pregnancy, but when my belly got too big I had to go with some simple triangle bikinis, as they are easy to adjust as you grow,” Swanepoel previously told W Magazine, adding that she’s hoping to expand her line in the future to include pieces even better suited for expectant mothers.

“I would like to, in the future, design something specificity for pregnant women. After this pregnancy, I have some ideas!” she teased last June.

Candice also revealed that the pieces in her line are also easily transferable from the beach to being more like clothing pieces.

“I love one pieces for this reason—you can go from the beach straight to happy hour!” Swanepoel told the outlet of the versatility of her swimwear collection.