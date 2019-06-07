Elizabeth Hendrickson Confirms ‘General Hospital’ Exit, Margaux Dawson Gone For Good

General Hospital spoilers had recently revealed that actress Elizabeth Hendrickson would be stepping away from the show and her role as Margaux Dawson. However, it wasn’t known if this was temporary or permanent. Now, Hendrickson has taken to her Instagram page to bid farewell to GH as it’s now clear that Margaux — at least as played by Elizabeth — is gone.

During Thursday’s show, viewers watched as Margaux shocked Shiloh by confirming she ordered his arrest and talking about resigning as district attorney. This move meant that neither Shiloh or Sonny could hold anything over her head, as it seemed she was anxious for a fresh start doing something else.

If that sounded like a good way to write Margaux out of Port Charles entirely, it looks like that was exactly the plan. On Thursday evening, Hendrickson shared a photo to her Instagram page confirming she was done on the show.

Hendrickson added a few more thoughts via her Instagram Stories. She said she had the best year at General Hospital and she specifically praised Maurice Benard (Sonny) for being such a great scene partner. Elizabeth said she would definitely be taking everything she learned from him and applying it in her future gigs.

As The Inquisitr recently revealed, word had emerged that Hendrickson would be leaving General Hospital. Spoilers have detailed that she is returning to The Young and the Restless as Chloe, but it wasn’t known if that would be a short arc or long-term gig. It also wasn’t known for certain if her GH exit was permanent or temporary, or if she would juggle both shows.

Given Thursday’s drama with Margaux, it looks like this is the end of Dawson’s time in Port Charles. It doesn’t seem as if there is any real reason to recast the character, although the show has recently brought in new cast members to step into other roles that could have been written out as well.

Fans never took to Margaux and the writers never seemed to develop a clear plan for what to do with the character. It sounds as if Hendrickson probably decided that heading back to her juicy gig as Chloe on Young and Restless would better utilize her acting chops at this point.

Jason has the evidence… but is Margaux willing to bring Shiloh up on charges? His life rests in her hands.#GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @Theehendrickson pic.twitter.com/o9xTebWBr9 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 5, 2019

After she confirmed her departure, Benard commented on her Instagram post, as did some other General Hospital cast members.

“You were great to work with I’ll see you soon,” noted Benard, while Briana Henry (Jordan) wrote, “You are as lovely as they come. I’ll def miss your face around these halls.”

Tamara Braun (Kim) added a sweet note as well.

“You’ll be back! You’d better be back! You’re one of the good ones. Talent and heart. Big hugs and lots of love!”

Others like Ryan Carnes (Lucas), Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) and Parry Shen (Brad) wished her well too. Several Young and Restless stars added their own loving notes, including Michelle Stafford, who just left General Hospital to return to Y&R, too.

Will this be the end of the General Hospital exits, especially in terms of people heading back to The Young and the Restless? Fans can’t help but wonder whether Billy Miller (Drew) will stick around much longer considering his lack of storyline too. Spoilers have hinted that there is good stuff on the way for Drew, but a romance with Elizabeth Hendrickson’s Margaux is permanently off the table now.