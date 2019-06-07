Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Learns The Truth About Phoebe & Beth

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, June 10, promise that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is in for a rude awakening. The designer has been celebrating because it seems as if everything is going his way. However, he will soon find out that everything that he thought he knew was a lie.

Although Thomas returned as a broken man to Los Angeles, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) soon piqued his interest. Thomas and Douglas Forester (Henry Joseph Samiri) left New York to make their home in L.A. after Caroline Spencer’s death. Initially, Thomas told his father that he had no interest in pursuing women, but that soon changed when he saw a relationship develop between Thomas and Hope.

Thomas became obsessed with Hope and plotted to make her a part of Douglas’s life permanently. He wanted her to a be a mother to Douglas and started to brainwash her. He manipulated her thoughts into believing that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) belonged with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the girls. Since she had no children of her own, he opined that Hope could play a maternal role in Douglas’s life. It seemed as if Thomas’ scheming paid off since Hope is hell-bent on ending her marriage because she sees it as a sacrifice for the children’s sake.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Flo is overcome with guilt when she learns of Hope and Liam’s pending annulment. pic.twitter.com/rk0j9TpICy — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 4, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas is in for a shocker. Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will share some sensitive information with him, per Highlight Hollywood. She will tell him that Phoebe Forrester (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) is actually Elizabeth Avalon Spencer, Hope and Liam’s daughter.

Loading...

Afterward, Flo will panic as she realizes that another person knows the truth. She can’t be sure that Thomas won’t go to Hope or the authorities with her admission even though she will ask him to keep it confidential. She will need to wait and see if Thomas will be able to keep the news quiet or she could end up in prison.

As far as Thomas is concerned, he will be dumbstruck by the news. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he will call Flo a liar. He cannot wrap his mind around the fact that his sister unknowingly adopted the daughter that Hope believes to be dead. Initially, he won’t believe Flo but as she relates her incredible story he will realize that Beth is alive. Of course, this puts his entire scheme in jeopardy and he may be tempted to never tell Hope the truth.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.