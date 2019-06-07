Zara Larsson, 21, Stuns In A White Lace Bikini At The Beach

The Swedish singer is showing off some skin at the beach.

Zara Larsson is showing off her toned figure at the beach in a stylish bikini. The stunning Swedish singer – who’s best known for her hit songs “Ain’t My Fault,” “Lush Life,” and “Never Forget You” – was proudly flaunting some skin and revealing her stunning natural beauty by going makeup-free during a sunny trip to Spain on June 6.

Candid new photos posted by The Daily Mail this week showed the talented 21-year-old rocking a skimpy, white lace bikini while soaking up the sun in the Spanish city of Barcelona. The fun bikini look featured a plunging V and an ornate lace design across the chest with ties across both shoulders.

Zara’s flat and toned middle was on full display in the new paparazzi snaps while her signature blonde hair was tied back into a ponytail. Hitting the beach with some friends, the singer sat on a towel on the sand while grabbing a snack.

The photos showed Larsson’s bare skin glowing as she appeared to ditch the makeup, while she accessorized her two-piece with two necklaces around her neck.

But while her skin appeared to be flawless as she revealed her natural beauty to the world, Zara’s previously opened up about the fact that her face isn’t actually naturally blemish-free.

Zara Larsson goes make-up free as she slips her slender figure into a tiny white lace bikini https://t.co/9rdq6fta2G — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 7, 2019

“My skin is actually really bad. It’s getting better now, but underneath this makeup I have some really bad spots,” Zara told The Hollywood Reporter in a 2016 interview, admitting that she actually had to visit the doctor to get treatment for her skin breakouts.

“I try to take care of my skin from the inside as well, but then I wash it every night and use the Moisture Surge Hydrator, which feels really silky when it goes onto the skin,” she then continued while revealing her skincare routine, adding that she prefers to use BB creams rather than heavy foundations to keep her skin clear.

The singer has also opened up about her exercise routine in the past, previously admitting that she’s not exactly a big fitness buff despite showing off her slim and toned physique at the beach in the European city earlier this week.

Larsson, who actually attended the Royal Swedish Ballet School as a child, admitted that she’s actually now lost a lot of the flexibility she built up as a kid.

Loading...

“It really taught me a lot about discipline and how to use my body. But these days I’m about as flexible as a… erm, a safe!” she teased of how her ballet dancer past hasn’t exactly followed her into adulthood, per BBC News.

However, Larsson also revealed that she works out with a trainer, though things don’t always seem to go quite as planned during her workout sessions.

“I ran 200 metres and my trainer said, ‘That was a great job, you ran pretty fast’,” Zara said of staying active. “I said, ‘I know!’ so he told me to do it a second time. And when I came back, I threw up.”