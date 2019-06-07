Amber Rose’s Boyfriend Alexander Edwards Calls Sex During Her Pregnancy ‘Explosive’ In Awkward Confession

Model Amber Rose is awaiting the arrival of her second child with boyfriend Alexander “A.E” Edwards. In an interview with TMZ, Edwards held nothing back as he spilled about their sex life while she’s been expecting, claiming that sex is even better now that she’s pregnant, reported The Daily Mail.

The excited father-to-be told interviewers that their sex life has not dwindled in the least, revealing that the sex is “fire” and “explosive.” While out on a lunch date with his girlfriend, Edwards confessed that while the sex may be a bit different, it’s hotter than ever.

Rose, on the other hand, was not as open about discussing what goes on in the bedroom, and was left a bit embarrassed as she listened to the executive producer gush about their bedroom activities.

Despite the flourishing romance that the couple has experienced during Rose’s second pregnancy — the model shares six-year-old son Sebastian with rapper ex Wiz Khalifa — she has revealed that she is suffering from hyperemesis, a pregnancy complication that causes extreme symptoms including nausea, vomiting, and dehydration.

Fellow celebrities Kim Kardashian and Amy Schumer have also suffered from the debilitating condition during their pregnancies.

In an Instagram video that she posted at the end of May, the 35-year-old explained that while she had wanted to document her second pregnancy more than she had with her first, the complications from hyperemesis had been making it difficult for her to find the motivation to do so.

“And for people that don’t know what it is, it’s basically extreme nausea, vomiting and dehydration. I’m really, really tired. I can eat a little bit more now ’cause I’m in my second trimester, but not much.”

Rose revealed that while she attempts to do her hair and look cute, she ends up falling asleep and being unable to get herself to the salon.

Loading...

While not having the easiest pregnancy, the model believes that all babies are a blessing and that she can get through the difficult parts.

“But all in all, babies are a blessing, and God bless women, man. We are resilient, we get through it. You know, it’s really, really hard being pregnant.”

Rose’s 18.7 million Instagram followers appreciated her letting them in on her pregnancy journey and sent her well wishes in the comments section of the video. Others who had also been through the same experience as the model empathized with her pain and encouraged her to hang in there because her second baby would definitely be worth all the suffering.

One grateful fan thanked Rose for making the video, telling her that she had really needed to hear her words and adding, “U got me crying, it’s very hard but such a beautiful blessing.”