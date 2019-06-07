Bebe Rexha Shows Off Her Bare Chest And Cleavage Next To Model Maria Borges

Bebe Rexha attended The Fragrance Foundation Awards last night in New York and was photographed with model Maria Borges.

In an Instagram upload, Rexha expressed that she was standing next to a supermodel in her 5-foot-5-inch “glory.” The pair both had their arms across each other and wore black garments. Bebe had on a matching blazer and pants set that had a circle pattern on them. She had on a black lace bra underneath and showed off her bare chest and cleavage. Rexha didn’t accessorize her look with a necklace but did put on some sparkly earrings. In her hand, it appears she had a rose-style clutch to add some color. The “I’m A Mess” hitmaker kept the look classic by wearing black heels while owning a slicked back look with her hair.

As for Maria, it looks like she wore an all-black jumpsuit that fitted her perfectly. The top half was designed like a blazer and also showed off her bare chest as it was very low-cut. Unlike Rexha, she didn’t wear a bra but did accessorize herself with a big bold necklace. In her hand, she is holding a black purse while also wearing black heels.

The two of them look super-fierce and powerful.

Within one hour of uploading, the image has been by over 52,000 users.

Fans were quick to write in the comments section to express their love for the photo.

“YOU ALL ARE BEAUTIFUL,” one fan page mentioned.

“This picture killed my height insecurity. YOU’RE BOTH SO F****** GORGEOUS,” another mentioned.

“I see two supermodels,” a third user wrote.

Last week, Rexha released a new single with The Chainsmokers titled “Call You Mine.” The Inquisitr reported one of the outfits she wore on the set of the music video which was a sparkly, eye-catching leotard with fishnet tights. On Spotify, the track has already been streamed over 12 million times.

Bebe hasn’t been short of collaborations over the years, as she has teamed up with Martin Garrix, Nicki Minaj, David Guetta, and Florida Georgia Line, to name a few.

Her previous release, “Last Hurrah,” has racked up over 88 million streams on Spotify and over 53 million views for its official music video on YouTube.

In February, Bebe was nominated for her first two Grammy Awards. She was up for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on “Meant To Be.” At the Billboard Music Awards earlier this year, she won Top Country Song for “Meant To Be” with Florida Georgia Line.

On Instagram, she has over 8.4 million followers.