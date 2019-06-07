Vogue Williams Flaunts Bikini Abs After Slamming Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Dumb’ Diet Shake Promotions

It’s been five days since Vogue Williams slammed Khloe Kardashian’s Flat Tummy Co. promotions. The model and DJ had spoken to The Sun about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s Instagram ads.

“I saw Khloe Kardashian pushing a flat tummy shake but those shakes have got laxatives. I hate all that s**t. It’s dumb and dangerous.”

Vogue has now been showing the world her own flat tummy. As The Daily Mail reports on June 7, Vogue has been spotted on the beaches of Marbella, Spain. Photos showed her in a stylish two-piece bikini in multicolors, but the body beneath is what’s making headlines. Vogue’s super-ripped abs were on show, and the muscle machine concept very much seemed to apply to Vogue’s overall physique.

Known for posting her sweat sessions to social media, Vogue is a celebrity who pushes herself to the limits. Much like Khloe though, Vogue is also a mother. Her sunny beach outing was a family one. Vogue was joined by her husband Spencer Williams and baby son Theodore. Khloe is a mother to 1-year-old True Thompson.

The Irish model and Dancing with the Stars face didn’t seem out to send a message to Khloe today, but flaunting her gym-honed body may have been on the agenda.

Khloe has faced immense backlash for her Flat Tummy Co. ads. Earlier this year, the 34-year-old was forced to delete her promotion with the slimming shakes brand following a social media storm. The backlash peaked as The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil got involved. As Cosmopolitan reports, Jameela had taken to the comments section of Khloe’s ad. Her words were direct as they come.

“If you’re too irresponsible to: (a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product…and (b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren’t healthy…then I guess I have to.”

Khloe’s post was removed, but her partnership with Flat Tummy Co. appears far from over. The Good American founder’s May 23 promotion for Flat Tummy Co. is still live. Much like prior attempts to represent the brand on Instagram, Khloe’s recent ad hasn’t been well received overall.

Vogue appears to achieve her body the natural way. Ironically, so does Khloe. The Calabasas-based star is known for focusing on fitness and nutrition. Khloe does not appear to have commented regarding Vogue’s recent slamming.