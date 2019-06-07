Wendy Williams Spotted Out With Mystery Man Amid Toxic Falling-Out With Kevin Hunter

Despite all of the drama that has happened in her life over the past few months, it seems as though talk show host Wendy Williams is still keeping her head held high.

Last night, the 54-year-old was spotted hanging out with a mystery man at Craig’s, an upscale restaurant in West Hollywood. Photos published by The Daily Mail show Williams wearing a huge smile on her face as she exits the restaurant. In one of the images, Williams has one arm wrapped around a mystery man and appears to be all smiles. The TV personality wears her long, blonde locks down and straight along with subtle makeup.

The mother of one looks dressed to impress in a silky, pink dress that hugs her every curve, hitting right around her ankles. The top of the outfit is low-cut, showing off plenty of cleavage to bystanders. Over the dress, Williams rocks a sparkly, gold jacket, completing the look with a pair of white sneakers. The mystery man also looks dressed-up for the night out, rocking a blue, plaid button-up shirt, a pair of dark denim jeans, and a black vest.

And this outing comes amid news that Wendy is ready to find love again after a falling-out with husband Kevin Hunter. As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Williams has a new outlook on her love life, and she’s enjoying playing the dating game. An insider close to Williams shares that Wendy is looking to find a new man and settle down.

“Wendy went through so much this past year, but she realizes it was a learning lesson. And now, she feels like she’s on top of the world again,” an insider close to the pair revealed. “Wendy feels incredibly sexy and she’s started getting out there again and dating. She’s enjoying seeing what’s out there and is open to falling in love again.”

Back in April, the 54-year-old filed for divorce from husband Kevin Hunter. The Inquisitr reported that Williams finally pulled the plug on the relationship after 20 years of marriage. This was shortly after rumors were swirling that the marriage was on the rocks. As fans of the talk show personality are well aware, Williams took off a month from her hit show after rehab, claiming that she had been at a sober living house to deal with addiction issues. However, it was also reported that they were facing marital problems.

Shortly after returning to the show, she announced to the studio audience that her marriage was over. Kevin and Wendy share a 19-year-old son together.