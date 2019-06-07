Ashley Tisdale Sizzles In Throwback Bikini Photos

The 'High School Musical' star is flashing some skin in a skimpy bikini.

Ashley Tisdale is treating her followers to a handful of sizzling throwback photos. The former High School Musical star headed to the social media site on June 6 to share snaps of herself and a friend rocking their bikinis while riding the waves in a kayak before being taken out by a strong wave.

In the photos, a younger Ashley could be seen rocking a pretty skimpy white bikini with a fun rainbow tie across the chest and on both sides of her hips. The singer – who recently returned to the music scene with her new album Symptoms – was flashing her seriously toned tummy and long legs as the paparazzi snapped her wiping out in the water.

The series of photos had the two girls in their red kayak boat right before the big wave hit, before then showing the duo falling into the water. Tisdale then made her way out of the ocean in her white bikini look to flash the thumbs up to photographers who captured the incident.

In the caption of the throwback photos, the “It’s Alright, It’s Okay” singer — who starred alongside Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens in the Disney Channel original movie — told her 11.1 million followers on the social media site that she was posting the beach bikini pictures in celebration of her impending 33rd birthday on July 2.

Though she didn’t confirm exactly when the pictures were taken, Ashley did reveal that she and her friend hit the beach together for one of her birthdays past.

The stunning throwback bikini photos have already received more than 301,000 likes since she posted them online.

But Tisdale isn’t exactly shy when it comes to posting more recent bikini photos either.

As The Inquisitr reported back in April, the actress and singer — who’s married to Christopher French — proudly showed off her tan lines on social media as she rocked a pink bikini.

Ashley – who was sporting a shorter, brunette hairdo in the recent mirror selfie – proudly flaunted her curves including her toned middle and long legs as she showed some skin in the skimpy pink top and a pair of matching high-waisted bottoms.

In the caption, the “He Said, She Said” singer joked that she was posting the bikini picture as a source of motivation for herself to hit the gym.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr shared more bikini pictures from the gorgeous 32-year-old.

Back in March, Ashley sported a knitted white strapless two-piece with a pair or retro-looking round sunglasses shielding her eyes from the sunshine as she posed for the camera in her swimwear outside.

“Sunday’s [sic] are for bikinis,” Tisdale captioned the flawless swimwear upload.