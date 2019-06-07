Brad Pitt Reportedly Gives Angelina Jolie An Ultimatum To Sign Divorce Papers After Stalling For Three Years

Actor Brad Pitt and his estranged wife Angelina Jolie have been in the throes of a divorce for the past three years, which has continuously been extended by the courts. However, The Daily Mail reported on Friday that the 55-year-old actor has had enough of waiting for Jolie to sign the papers and has given her an ultimatum to either sign them or face “financial sanctions.”

Just this past April, it was reported that the former couple’s court case has been extended once again by Judge John Ouderkirk until December 31, 2019. According to the Mr. And Mrs. Smith actor, Jolie has dragged out the process to the point where he has asked his lawyers to solicit that the judge put in place a deadline for her to sign the divorce papers or risk paying a large fine.

Sources close to Pitt commented on how he has been trying to move on from his unhappy marriage for months now and has become impatient waiting for Jolie to make the final move to end the marriage.

“But he’s finally had enough, and while he is a relatively calm person, he can only be pushed so far. He’s sick and tired of Ange constantly moving the goal posts and stalling their divorce month after month – painfully dragging out the process which he now feels has become almost a game for Angelina.”

Although reports that the couple were legally single after being granted bifurcation by a judge surged in April of this year, The Sun previously reported that Jolie was pushing back against the divorce in the hopes of reconciling with her former husband.

At the time, a source close to the actress told news sources that she wanted them to become a family again and was making the finalization of the divorce difficult because she is incapable of moving on, wrote The Daily Mail.

Despite Jolie reportedly having hopes of reconciliation, Pitt allegedly has stated that he is not open to attempting to make things work with her again.

Loading...

The source continued, “He just wants it all settled – in reality, this could have been over a year ago – but she won’t let go.”

Ironically, it was the Maleficent actress who originally filed for divorce in 2016 after the two were married for two years and together for 11.

The important thing for the Troy actor is maintaining a friendly relationship with her for the sake of their kids.

Pitt and Jolie share custody of their six children, Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10