Prince Harry Makes One Specific Demand On Foreign Engagements And It’s Meghan-Approved

Prince Harry is no stranger to jetting off to various parts of the world on official and unofficial engagements. Just this past year, he has been to places like Australia, Morocco, Amsterdam, and most recently Rome for a charity polo match.

However, while the Duke of Sussex is not known for his difficult demands, The Express reports that the red-headed prince does make one specific request. According to Argentinean polo friend Nacho Figueras, the duke requests that plastic levels be cut down as much as possible.

“He was there and we were at the hotel where we spent the night before the game. He talked to a person and said, ‘This morning I got my coffee and I saw that you have a plastic thing on the coffee,'” Figueras revealed on American show CBS This Morning, per the British tabloid. Figueras then added that Prince Harry then asked them not to use the plastic stirrers for his coffee again.

“That’s who they are. No plastic.”

Figueras also claimed that Prince Harry fretted about getting his shirt returned in a plastic bag.

“‘I also sent my shirt and I got my shirt in a big plastic bag,'” Prince Harry allegedly said, according to the polo player.

Prince Harry with Nacho Figueras. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Meghan Markle has been known for her love of the environment, often wearing sustainable brands such as Stella McCartney, Hiut Denim, and Maggie Marilyn, per Harper’s Bazaar. She has also worn several vintage pieces — environmental activists say that reusing clothing is the best way for the eco-conscious to help the earth.

However, a possibly even larger influence in Prince Harry’s environmental awareness is his father, Prince Charles. The Prince of Wales has been at the forefront of green activism for decades and recently spoke about the evils of plastic pollution, per The Telegraph.

“The matter of plastic debris in the environment… is now on the agenda,” Charles said during a visit to Ghana.

“We… need to keep it there as the amount of plastic entering the ocean every year is, unbelievably, set to get worse rather than better. We cannot, indeed must not, allow this situation to continue.”

At the event, the Prince of Wales was gifted a portrait of himself against a Union flag that was made entirely from recycled materials, such as old paint brushes, cans, and plastic bottles. The artist behind the project, Chineyenwa Okoro Onu, runs an art project walled Waste or Create that seeks to make art from recycling and reclaiming old goods. She said that her initiative had reclaimed over 10 tons of plastic.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are reportedly hoping to pass on their eco-awareness to their newborn son, Archie Harrison. The two allegedly painted his nursery using vegan and eco-friendly paint, per The Inquisitr.