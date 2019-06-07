Hailey Baldwin Sends Jaws Dropping While Showing Off Cleavage In Incredibly Short & Low-Plunging Dress

Once again, Hailey Baldwin is leaving almost nothing to the imagination in her latest sultry look.

As fans of the wife of Justin Bieber are well aware, the bombshell is one of the most well-known models in the world. Baldwin is no stranger to showing off her her killer figure in a number of different outfits and most of them leave her fans floored. New photos published by The Daily Mail show the blonde-haired beauty arriving to the Saint Laurent Men’s spring/summer 2020 show in style.

The event was held in Malibu, California and Hailey showed off her killer body while posing on a dock with the beach and ocean just behind her. In her ultra-sexy look, Baldwin shows off ample amounts of cleavage in a low-plunging red and white striped dress that dips down to just above her naval. The ensemble features a black sequined stripe around the neckline and the bottom of the dress hits at Baldwin’s thigh. Her long and lean legs are fully on display in the dangerously short dress and she completes the outfit with a pair of black heels.

Just like her dress, Baldwin’s face looks absolutely flawless. The stunner wears her blonde tresses slightly oiled and slicked back in a low bun and rocks a face full of fresh makeup completes with eyeliner, mascara, highlighter, gloss, and eyeshadow. She adds a little bling by sporting a pair of gold hoop earrings.

And Hailey’s appearance at the show comes amid reports that she and husband Justin Bieber are one step closer to walking down the aisle in front of family and friends. As fans are well-aware, the pair already officially wed last year but have been holding out to have a ceremony and reception with family and friends. As The Inquisitr reported, a source dished that pair are hoping to get married soon but have pushed things a few as Justin battles some mental health issues.

“Hailey keeps supporting him. They will still have a wedding when they feel they are ready. The most important thing for them is that Justin is mentally healthy.”

According to the same insider, it appears as though all the help that Bieber has been receiving is working and he’s even updated fans on social media about the struggles that he is going through.

“It seems his treatment has helped him a lot,” the insider revealed. “It has changed the way he thinks. He is much more focused on taking one day at a time. It’s when he starts thinking too far ahead that he gets stressed out and feels pressure.”

For now, fans will have to wait and see when Justin and Hailey actually make the move and wed in front of friends and family.