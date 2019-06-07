‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Reportedly Called 911 On David Eason

This may not bode well for the couple's custody battle.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are currently fighting to regain custody of their children. However, according to a new report, their home may not be stable enough for a family.

On June 6, Radar Online shared a report in which they revealed that the mother-of-three called 911 on her husband on December 23 of last year after a vicious fight at their North Carolina home.

While hiding in her attic, the former Teen Mom 2 star, who was fired from her longtime position on the show early last month, told a 911 operator that her husband was “freaking out” and claimed he was smashing her door in an effort to bust his way inside.

“My daughter is in the bedroom sleeping. He said I locked him out and took his phone,” Evans reportedly explained. “He was outside looking for his phone. He got upset over an article. You can hear him yelling. He’s outside smashing stuff.”

According to Evans, Eason was in possession of a gun at the time of the scary incident and when it came to their house, she claimed he had broken her front door even though she hadn’t yet assessed the damage.

On the same day of Evans’ 911 call, Eason called the authorities himself and requested a welfare check on his wife.

“He said she’s not answering her phone or texts. He’s in Wilmington County. He wanted us to send the information because he’s driving. He said he’s worried. He called 2 to 3 times,” the responder explained.

At the end of April, Evans and Eason came under fire after Eason allegedly murdered their family dog, Nugget, for nipping at their two-year-old daughter, Ensley. Although not all of the couple’s combined five children were at the home at the time of the incident, a CPS investigation was launched into the incident. A short time later, their kids were removed from their home.

A short time later, Evans and Eason attended a number of court hearings in hopes of regaining custody of their children. They were, however, unsuccessful with their efforts.

According to Radar Online, the turmoil of the couple’s home continues to stand in the way of them regaining custody of the kids.

“The judge heard testimony that David and Jenelle were constantly screaming and arguing, and the children were terrified,” a source explained to the outlet last month. “CPS described the state of the home as horrific. It was filthy, and there were holes in all of the walls.”