‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Puts Long Legs And Firm Backside On Display In Booty Shorts

Model and weathercaster Yanet Garcia took to popular social media site Instagram on Thursday to show off a new outfit she was trying on during a shopping trip. Dubbed the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” for good reason, the sexy Mexico native doesn’t disappoint her millions of Instagram followers with almost daily photos putting her flawless curves on display.

The shopping trip snap featured the 28-year-old posing in front of a mirror in the store Studio F. She looks at her new outfit as she cocks her hip to the side, pushing out her ample booty for the camera. Yanet is dressed in black and white plaid booty shorts that barely cover her backside and expose her long, sculpted legs that end in yellow, stiletto, ankle-wrap high heels.

On her upper body, the model wears a crop top jean jacket that gives viewers a glimpse of her flat abdomen. Her long, light-brown waves cascade down her back and shoulders, partly covering her face as she glances downwards in the mirror reflection and casually rests one hand in her pocket.

Yanet captioned the sensual snap with a message written in Spanish, expressing how much she loves the clothing and accessories store and followed by the hashtag, #studiofmexico and a red heart and heart-eyed emoji.

Her 10.5 million followers went crazy for the photo as per usual, leaving over 500,000 likes on the photo in the first 12 hours of being posted and blowing up the comment section with emojis ranging from fire to hearts and smileys, along with messages expressing how amazing the model looked and how much she inspires them.

Among comments calling Yanet “gorgeous” and a “goddess” was one fan asking her to post more photos in the same shorts and another who wrote, “I love everything about this.”

The shopping snap was not the only photo that the television personality posted to the photo-sharing site on Thursday. Another photo, this time featuring Yanet in a tiny, thong bikini, had her followers drooling over her summer body.

In the photo, the model has her back towards the camera as she walks away towards a small house decorated with colorful flowers and bushes. She is dressed in a high-waisted multi-colored thong bikini that leaves her ample booty on display and emphasizes her tiny waist, while all that can be seen of the top part is the strings tying it around her back.

Yanet covered her pool-soaked hair cascading down her back with a wide-brimmed straw hat and her cheeky message, initially written in Spanish, translated roughly to “It only takes a moment of madness.”