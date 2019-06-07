Jinger Duggar’s Latest Attempt To Ditch Duggar Rules Isn’t The First Time She’s Gone Rogue

Jinger Duggar recently debuted a new blonde look on Instagram and fans went wild for the trendy color. She debuted the new sunny look as she settles into California life with husband Jeremy Vuolo and daughter Felicity. Although some fans were stunned at Duggar dying her hair from its natural brown hue, this isn’t the first time she has broken away from the restrictive conservative values instilled in her by her parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Fans of Counting On will recall that the during Vuolo and Duggar’s trip to New York City, where he introduced her to his extended family members and friends, the former soccer star proposed on a rooftop overlooking the city. It was after accepting his proposal, where Duggar broke her first big family rule; she gave a full-frontal hug to her new husband-to-be, breaking a courtship rule set in place by her parents where only side hugs are allowed so there is no full body contact.

“It’s kind of hard to keep two magnets apart. They definitely are in love,” Michelle Duggar said to the Counting On cameras of the couple at the time of their engagement. “There were a few moments that I think she was totally caught off guard.”

Jinger Duggar was also the first Duggar girl to begin wearing pants and shorts in the family. In the family’s book The Duggars: 20 and Counting, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar instilled in their daughters that they should only wear long skirts instead of pants because pants hug the posterior and make it more prominent. Long skirts cover the body and are more modest.

In direct contrast to Duggar female family members Jill Duggar, Jessa Duggar, Anna Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar, and Kendra Duggar, Jinger waited more than a year before becoming pregnant with her first child. Many of the Duggar girls conceive on their honeymoon or shortly thereafter, and have their first child within their first year of marriage and conceive again when their children are around one year old.

The Duggar family believes in allowing God to determine how many children they had, and do not believe in using contraception, rather using passages from the bible as a rule book as to when they feel it is time to begin trying for a baby as revealed in Michelle and Jim Duggar’s aforementioned book.

Although Jill Duggar was the first sibling to move far away from her family, to another country altogether when she and husband Derick completed over a year of ministry work in Central America shortly after marriage, it was Jinger who fled the family flock to move to Laredo, Texas permanently where her husband ran Grace Community Church as its pastor.

Duggar announced on Instagram in late March that God’s plan for them included moving out of Laredo and building a new life in Los Angeles, California. According to the couple’s blog, Jeremy is working on his graduate degree at the Master’s Seminary, and the couple will attend Grace Community Church in their town.

Most of the Duggar couples have remained in Arkansas after marriage to be close to their extended family, including Josh and Anna Duggar, Jessa and Ben Seewald, Joseph and Kendra Duggar, Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth, John-David and Abbie Duggar and Josiah and Lauren Duggar.