Sommer Ray Goes Braless Under Black Jacket For Racy Instagram Snaps

Sommer Ray knows how to play the boss.

This week, the Instagram super-star took to the outlet to share some racy pictures of herself wearing a black jacket with nothing underneath. The model went braless as she posed in the racy snaps, and in the caption wrote that “you are the ceo of your life.. hire, fire & promote accordingly.”

They were a huge hit with her 21 million followers. The series of sultry photos attracted more than half a million likes and all manner of supportive comments from fans wanting to see more.

“I’ve never seen a suit look so good,” one person commented.

“Amazing,” another wrote.

Sommer’s dedicated fan base has helped her to become one of the top models on the social media platform, with a following that rivals — or often beats — other models who have the national exposure of Victoria’s Secret or other top modeling firms. Sommer has built her following through hard work, largely in the form of the frequent racy posts she shares.

In an interview with Forbes, Sommer explained that her sister was the first to go into modeling, and made her want to do it as well. Though Sommer was just 15 when she got into modeling, she started doing photo shoots that she admits were “very mature photos for my age.” That helped her establish a following, and brands started to take notice. Sommer said that once she reached 40,000 followers on Instagram, the calls from potential advertisers started coming.

Sommer said she is proud that, unlike many other Instagram models, she hasn’t gotten any cosmetic surgery to enhance her look. Instead, she has put in work to keep her fantastic figure.

“I worked hard for my body. I’ve sculpted it. I’m not going to just keep it in the garage. If you have a Ferrari you’re going to drive it,” she joked.

Sommer Ray has another goal for her enormous following — to empower young girls. Since making her name on Instagram, Sommer branched out into her own YouTube channel. Though Forbes noted that it is a male-dominated social media platform, Sommer said she hopes she can reach young girls with a message of empowerment.

“I want girls to know that I’m for them,” Sommer said. “I want to show them my personality and show them that I’m not just a dumb bimbo. Because that’s what you think. You see a girl on Instagram, showing her body, and it’s just substance less.”

As her recent racy Instagram series shows, Sommer Ray is certainly her own boss.