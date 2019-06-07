Beyonce’s Fans Send Death Threats To Nicole Curran Following Viral Video Featuring Her And Jay-Z

Beyonce’s fans are some of the most devoted in the industry, but the “Beyhive” may have taken it too far this time.

The singer and her husband, rapper Jay-Z, sat courtside during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, and they were sitting right next to Nicole Curran, the wife of Golden State Warriors’ owner Joe Lacob. The power couple had been invited by Lacob and Curran to attend the game, but it wasn’t exactly their attendance that caught fans’ attention. In fact, it was an interaction between Curran and Jay-Z that lasted only a few seconds that ended up upsetting Bey’s followers and ultimately making headlines.

According to The Daily Mail, a viral video from the game showed Beyonce looking rather annoyed while Curran chatted to her husband. Members of the Beyhive took her apparent discontentment so seriously that they flooded Curran’s social media pages with mean comments and insults — including death threats. Lacob’s wife came forward to explain that she was just taking his drink order and noted that the online abuse escalated so quickly that she was forced to shut down her social media platforms.

“I have been cyber bullied and think it is very unfair. They were our guests last night. As a hostess, I offered her a drink and then him one as we don’t have floor service at our games. I had to lean in to hear what he wanted. That is it. No story. Just bullying,” she told The Daily Mail.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are courtside for Game 3 ???? pic.twitter.com/6mmJuN8Odn — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2019

And now, the Lemonade artist’s publicist has condemned that sort of behavior, saying that while it was understandable that their “love for Beyonce runs deep,” there was no excuse for spewing hate toward other human beings for no reason.

Yvette Noel-Schure took to her Instagram to reminisce about the “place of love” that was the couple’s “On The Run II Tour” and to explain that the mother of three did not approve of her fans directing hate and abuse toward other people in her name.

Neither Beyonce nor Jay-Z have commented on the viral video, which resulted in some pretty intense online discussion and several hilarious memes. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, many Twitter users expressed their satisfaction at seeing Bey drop her guard for once and show normal emotions such as jealousy and annoyance.

Loading...

“Beyonce shoving her a** over at the end of the video is the level of petty we deserve from our queen,” one online user wrote.

“This Becky with the good hair bout to get her wig split,” another one joked, referencing one of Beyonce’s lyrics that hints her husband may have cheated with a mysterious “Becky with the good hair.”