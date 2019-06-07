Lisa Vanderpump Defends Andy Cohen As Angry Fans Blame Him For Her Exit From ‘RHOBH’

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' veteran says it's her co-stars--not Cohen--who have made it impossible for her to return to the Bravo reality show.

Lisa Vanderpump is done with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but that doesn’t mean she’s done with her friendship with Andy Cohen. The Bravo star came to Cohen’s defense after angry fans blamed him for her surprising exit from the Real Housewives franchise.

Earlier this week, Lisa Vanderpump revealed that she will not be returning to RHOBH for Season 10 next year. Lisa, who stopped filming with her co-stars months ago, also revealed that many of the solo scenes she filmed for season 9 that featured her philanthropic work have been cut by Bravo producers. Vanderpump also announced that she would not attend the Season 9 reunion after she was ostracized by her castmates amid the Puppy Gate drama that dominated the season.

Fans took to Twitter to blast Bravo and host Andy Cohen for allowing the Real Housewives cast to “bully” Lisa Vanderpump off of the show she has headlined since 2010. Angry RHOBH fans called out Cohen for standing by as Lisa was treated poorly and attacked by her co-stars just months after the death of her brother.

While some fans insisted Andy Cohen was to blame for Lisa Vanderpump’s departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, another fan took to Twitter to point out that Andy Cohen is not the only employee at Bravo who makes executive decisions and that he can’t be blamed for the behavior of the other women.

“It’s over the top going after him on this,” the fan tweeted. “Also let’s watch the reunion before declaring him unfair.”

Lisa Vanderpump replied to the comment with a show of support for Cohen, writing, “Exactly…”

In addition, Lisa Vanderpump shut down a tabloid story that announced that she is taking her hit spinoff, Vanderpump Rules, off of Bravo and moving it to another network.

“Noooo not true! More BS made up by those sweet peeps at [Radar Online],” Lisa tweeted.

Meanwhile, Andy Cohen is also speaking out. While on a break during the taping of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion, the longtime Bravo executive confirmed that Lisa Vanderpump was not in attendance.

“The reunion is going great,” Cohen said, per People. “It’s major. Lisa Vanderpump’s not here. There’s major things happening. There’s trouble afoot in Beverly Hills.”

But some fans accused Andy Cohen of being overly joyous about Lisa Vanderpump’s no-show status, and one even called him a “disgusting pig.”

“I was not joyous whatsoever about her not being there,” Cohen tweeted of Vanderpump. “Thanks for calling me a pig. You’re lovely.”

Andy Cohen admits he wasn’t happy that Lisa Vanderpump didn’t show up to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, and a source close to production told Hollywood Life that he actually felt like Lisa “stood him up. The insider said Andy Cohen felt “incredibly disrespected” over the fact that Lisa ditched the RHOBH reunion.

“He tried to get her to come, but she just wouldn’t budge,” the source told Hollywood Life. “He and Lisa have had a great relationship all these years, so he really wished she was there to say her piece.”

The source clarified that Lisa’s decision to skip the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion was nothing personal against Andy Cohen and that she just wanted to avoid the toxicity of this season.

Earlier this week, Lisa Vanderpump told DailyMail TV she had “no inclination” to reunite with the women who’ve been “harassing” her for the past 10 months. She also blamed the cast—not Cohen— for making it “pretty impossible” for her to go back to the Bravo reality show for Season 10.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.