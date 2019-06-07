Ed Sheeran Seen Kissing Childhood Love On Instagram And It’s Not His Wife

Singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran just posted a photo of himself kissing his childhood love on Instagram, a love so dear to him that he has their image tattooed on his arm. However, it’s not his wife Cherry Seaborn.

In a true show of devotion, Sheeran has partnered with Heinz Ketchup for his own brand of the condiment. Called Edchup, the product was debuted on June 6 for National Ketchup Day. The product can be found in a limited-edition, Ed-inspired bottle.

According to Billboard, the product went on sale on a special Ed Sheeran x Heinz website for $5 plus shipping. The orders were limited to five bottles per person, and they quickly sold out. They have since been restocked.

The music news magazine reported that Sheeran began talking about how much he loved the product beginning in 2014.

The “Perfect” singer was applauded on Instagram by fans who thought the partnership was just right for Sheeran, who is one of the most down-to-earth performers in the music business and one of the most relatable. Fans appreciate his music, which relates honest imagery through vocals and melodies. It has the ability to touch listeners no matter their background, age, or gender.

Hypebeast reported the bottle’s label was retooled with a new graphic that showed a tomato wearing glasses that had leaves as hair, calling the product the tomato version of Ed Sheeran.

It was Sheeran who initially reached out on Instagram to the company that produces the product, asking Heinz to ring him up for a television ad idea. As any young person would reach out to one another on the social media site, Sheeran asked the company to DM him, or message him directly on Instagram, a favorite way for people to contact one another without a middleman.

People Magazine reported a representative from Heinz saying that one-third of Heinz’s Instagram posts include people mentioning or tagging Ed, dating all the way back to 2014.

He reportedly always has an extra bottle of the ketchup on hand just in case, and no other type of condiment will do. The Sun reported that the singer gets angry while touring when places he is patronizing do not have that particular condiment on hand.

“Ed’s made no secret of his Heinz Ketchup obsession and has run out of patience with going to places that don’t serve it while he’s touring. He’s made it a duty of key members of his entourage to carry a bottle wherever he goes so he can have it with everything from his morning sausage butty to upmarket dinners,” a source close to the singer told the news outlet.

Sheeran’s latest album, No. 6 Collaborations Project will debut on July 12.