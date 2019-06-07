Brittany Cartwright & Her Bride Tribe Pose In Matching Swimsuits Ahead Of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Wedding

The Bravo stars are celebrating a joint bachelor/bachelorette in the Sunshine State.

Brittany Cartwright and her bridesmaids are having some fun in the sun ahead of her wedding to Jax Taylor. The Vanderpump Rules stars have been celebrating a joint bachelor/bachelorette in Miami, where they have spent time on boats, in bars, and in bikinis.

Brittany and her bride tribe have also posed in themed outfits as they celebrate her final days as a single lady. On Thursday, the gorgeous group donned matching “Bride” and “Team Bride” swimsuits as they posed on a boat deck. Brittany wore a white one-piece swimsuit with the word “Bride” on it, while 10 members of her bridal party wore coordinating black one-piece suits with the phrase “Team Bride” on them.

Bride-to-be Brittany tagged her bathing suit-wearing bridesmaids in an Instagram post, some of whom wore captain’s hats for the snap. Cartwright’s bridesmaids include fellow Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Marie, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, and Ariana Madix. Brittany captioned the photo by writing that she loves her “girls.”

Vanderpump Rules fans hit the comments section of Brittany’s post to write that they wish they had a group of friends like this.

“Brittany u are blessed to have a group of friends to have loved u and pretty much told Jax we will trade u for Brittany. That’s a blessing,” another fan wrote.

You can see Brittany Cartwright’s bridal swimsuit photos below.

Brittany Cartwright’s new photos come two days after the group posed in coordinating bridal gowns while hitting a nightclub in Miami. On Tuesday night, the Vanderpump Rules ladies all dressed up in a variety of bridal gowns and veils and danced and drank tequila during a late night stop at Wall Miami.

The whole Vanderpump Rules gang—guys included— also hung out during a group “boat excursion” earlier this week. A source told E! News that “the two Toms”—Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz—and Stassi’s boyfriend Beau Clark have been “the life of the party.’

As for the beautiful bride-to-be, she is reportedly focused on photos to commemorate her bachelorette bash. The insider said Brittany “wanted to make sure everyone took a lot of cute photos and was so happy that everyone could make it. She kept saying this was her dream bachelorette party.”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s joint bachelor/bachelorette party comes just a few weeks before they tie the knot in a ceremony at the Kentucky Castle in Brittany’s home state.