Dua Lipa Shares Details About Her Highly Anticipated Second Album

It has been over two years since Dua Lipa dropped her debut album and her fans can’t wait to hear what she’s been cooking up for her second.

On Twitter, the “Be The One” hitmaker shared some details about the release in a series of tweets.

When a fan stated they couldn’t wait for a new era from the star, she quote-tweeted them explaining that she’s still in the process of making the album.

“Making this album has been the craziest most intense time of my life. I really thought I knew what I was doing with my first one until I started working on this. It’s taking a lot out of me but I’m so grateful and proud. When it’s time you’ll know… but I’m still in the process,” she shared.

Another user replied asking if Lipa had already thought of its title.

“Yeah, the album title is the theme,” she teased.

Four hours ago, she shared a video of her traveling in a car, showing off New York City at night time. She appeared to have glitter on her face because she had just done a photoshoot which may be something to do with the album artwork.

“Exhausted after an 11-hour shoot and sulking a lil bit cuz I know I’ll be finding glitter in places I shouldn’t for weeks to come…but I’m very excited for you all to see what we got up to today and the NYC skyline is a delight,” she captioned the clip.

She mentioned that she also has lots of “treats” for her fans before the year is over meaning she has stuff planned and ready to unveil.

Six days ago, she shared a photo of herself in a studio with Pharrell Williams which hints that a collaboration might be in the works between the two. The post has been liked by over 691,000 users so far.

Loading...

Earlier this week, Lipa announced that she has become the face of the new feminine YSL fragrance, per The Inquisitr.

In the U.K., Lipa has had seven top 20 singles. “New Rules” and “One Kiss” both topped the charts. Her latest single release, “Swan Song” was included in the film Alita: Battle Angel and peaked at No. 24 in the U.K.

On May 23, she wore a fiery red garment to the amfAR Cannes Gala, which The Inquisitr noted. The dress was poofy, frilly, and had many layers to it. The top half went across one shoulder, while the other was on display. Lipa as always looked a million dollars and caught a lot of people’s attention.

On Instagram, Dua has over 30.4 million followers.