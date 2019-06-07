Watch Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka Cricket Live Stream: 2019 Cricket World Cup Match 11, Start Time, Preview

The Pakistan national cricket team look to build in their momentum after a surprise win over England by taking advantage of struggling Sri Lanka.

After a dispiriting 12-game losing streak in 50-overs matches, Pakistan appeared to turn their momentum, and confidence, completely around on Tuesday when they hung on for a shock, 14-run victory over 2019 Cricket World Cup favorites and hosts, England, as CricInfo recorded. Now, the Men in Green will try to build on that win by taking advantage of a struggling Sri Lanka side that also comes into the match at 1-1 on the tournament. But the Lankan victory came against the longest of World Cup long shots, Afghanistan — and somehow the victory felt like an upset for the once-proud cricketing nation that remains one of only five teams to win the Cricket World Cup. They took home the trophy in 1996. The team form the Emerald Isle will try to engineer a turnaround with a major upset of Pakistan in the match that will live stream from Nevil Road.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka Match 11 of the Cricket World Cup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Friday, June 7, at the 17,500-capacity Bristol County Ground, also known as Nevil Road, in Ashley Down, Bristol, England. In Pakistan, the game starts at 2:30 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time.

In both Sri Lanka India, the start time will be 3 p.m. India Standard Time. In the United States, cricket fans will need to give on some sleep to enable themselves to watch the World Cup showdown between subcontinental nations Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with a start time of 5:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Friday, 2:30 a.m. Pacific.

With just 337 total runs after two matches in the World Cup, the Sri Lanka batsmen are now faced with the daunting task of finding their form against the stinging pace attack of Pakistan, led by veterans Wahab Riaz and Mohammed Amir. In particular, Angelo Mathews — whose 5,381 ODI runs are ninth-most in Sri Lanka history, per ESPN stats — must get himself together, after scoring exactly zero runs in the first two 2019 World Cup matches, and facing only 11 balls.

Watch a preview of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka match, courtesy of CricBuzz, in the video below.

Here are the expected teams for the Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup Match 11.

Pakistan: 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), 6 Shoaib Malik, 7 Asif Ali, 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Hassan Ali, 10 Mohammad Amir, 11 Wahab Riaz.

Sri Lanka: 1 Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), 2 Kusal Perera (wicketkeeper), 3 Lahiru Thirimanne, 4 Kusal Mendis, 5 Angelo Mathews, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva, 7 Thisara Perera, 8 Isuru Udana, 9 Jeevan Mendis/Suraga Lakmal, 10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Nuwan Pradeep.

Mohammad Hafeez scored 84 to lead Pakistan in a surprise 14-run win over England. David Rogers / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of the Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup match. In Pakistan, Pakistan Television Corporation, the state-owned TV network, will broadcast the Pakistan-Sri Lanka World Cup ODI match live on PTV Sports. They will also make a free live stream of the match available via a PTV Sports live stream, viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports official YouTube channel.

In Sri Lanka, Channel Eye will broadcast the national team’s third Cricket World Cup match live and will also make a live stream of the match available.

In the Caribbean, Flow Sports has rights to the Cricket World Cup. In Australia, FoxTel Sport has the live stream of the game. In India, HotStar has the live streaming of all Cricket World Cup matches.

To watch a live stream of the 50-overs action in the Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka clash, as both teams look for a second World Cup win, in the United States the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the Cricket World Cup match. Another option is Hotstar US, which will stream all World Cup cricket matches.